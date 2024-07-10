Juhi Parmar feels 'emotional' and 'grateful' as she celebrates 22 years of Kumkum; evokes waves of nostalgia among fans

Juhi Parmar has been our 'Kumkum' for the last two decades. Her role as the ideal family woman in the show made her a household name. Since then, the actor has tried several edgy roles, but her Kumkum personality still resonates with the audience. The popular television show celebrates a milestone today (July 10) as it completes 22 years. On the momentous occasion, Juhi Parmar shared a video on social media, evoking waves of nostalgia among fans.

Interestingly, the video also featured the title track of the daily soap. The Yeh Meri family actor also posted a long note, opening up about her emotions. Let us have a quick look.

Juhi Parmar feels 'grateful' as Kumkum- Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan clocks 22 years

To commemorate the special occasion, Juhi recalled her time when she used to do Kumkum- Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. She wrote, "22 years, and it still feels like yesterday! Kumkum is a name that has become synonymous to Juhi….Till date, when I walk on the streets, many of you address me as Kumkum. The song still gives me goosebumps as it brings back so many memories, memories of 7 years of shooting, of the wonderful scenes and of the camaraderie all of us shared."

She added, "And I am getting emotional as I write this because I can’t imagine what life would have been like had Kumkum not happened. I am ever so grateful to this show that has given me so so so much love from all of you, it’s truly priceless!"

Further, the video has Juhi Parmar dressed in a rich mustard yellow and red saree. The OG clip from the daily soap playing in the background is enough to turn fans nostalgic about their good old days.

About Kumkum- Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan

Besides Juhi Parmar in the lead role, Kumkum- Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan featured Hussain Kuwajerwala as Sumeet. Their onscreen chemistry was a visual treat to the audience. The show aired on Star Plus. It premiered on July 15, 2002, and enjoyed a successful run for seven years.

