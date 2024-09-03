6 TV actors who changed their name before they shot to fame: Anita Hassanandani to Ridhiema Tiwari

Celebrities changing names is certainly not a new trend in the entertainment industry. Just like Bollywood stars, television actors also opt for name changes to boost their careers or for various professional reasons. Some TV stars strongly follow numerology, while others are superstitious or simply aim to stand out by changing their names. Numerous actors in the television industry have opted for a name change before becoming popular

While some found luck with their original names, others found success after changing theirs to resonate better with their audiences.

6 TV actors who adopted new names

Check out some TV celebrities who changed their names before getting fame.

Anita Hassnandani

Anita Hassanandani, known for her role as Shagun in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, decided to change her official name from Natasha Hassanandani to Anita. While many people desire a unique name, Anita went the opposite way. Before stepping into the TV industry, she switched to the name Anita because she believed a common name would be more accepted by the audience. Reportedly, an astrologer advised her to make this change.

Her television journey began with Ekta Kapoor's show Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii. Quickly gaining popularity, she secured roles in various other shows like Naagin, Kkavyanjali, etc. Anita also ventured into Bollywood, appearing in films like Ragini MMS 2 and Krishna Cottage. Currently, she is busy filming for her upcoming TV series, Suman Indori, alongside Ashnoor Kaur and Zain Imam. Anita is gearing up for a grand return to the small screen, this time portraying the role of a Jethani.

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai, the popular actress and a household name, gained immense popularity for her portrayal of Tapasya in the successful series Uttaran. Originally named Divya Desai at birth, she later changed her name to Rashami Desai to enhance her career. Interestingly, it was Rashami's mother who decided to change her name after consulting a professional numerologist, and this change proved to be beneficial for her.

The actress has appeared in various television shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Dil Se Dil Tak, and Nach Baliye 7 in 2015. She also participated in the highly acclaimed season of Bigg Boss 13.

Ridhiema Tiwari

Ridhiema Tiwari, known previously as Shweta Tiwari, underwent a transformation by adopting the name Ridheema. Recently, she further altered the spelling of her name by replacing the letter "e" with "i". Reports suggest that during her challenging times, she faced difficulties due to the common name Shweta, which led to missed opportunities as there were other individuals with the same name in consideration. To avoid identity conflicts and based on numerology guidance from her guru, she decided to change her name to Ridhiema. It seems as if the actress believes a lot in numerology.

The actress has been featured in various TV serials such as Sasural Genda Phool, Divya Drishti, and even marked her Bollywood debut in the movie Begum Jaan alongside Vidya Balan.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma, originally known as Neha Sharma, made the switch to Nia before stepping into the showbiz world. She felt that her original name, Neha Sharma, was too common, prompting her decision to change it. Many believe that the alteration was motivated by career and professional considerations as well.

Currently, Nia is showcasing her culinary talents on the cooking show Laughter Chefs while also starring in the series Suhagan Chudail. She has been a part of various TV serials like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Naagin 4, and more. In 2020, she triumphed as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India.

Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra, known for his role in Naagin 2, hails from Jodhpur and belongs to a Marwari family. Originally named Manoj Bohra by his paternal grandfather, who had a close association with the legendary Manoj Kumar and inspired him to follow a similar path. When he stepped into the television industry with Kasautii Zindagi Kayy, he decided to change his name to Karanvir.

Karanvir Bohra is renowned for his performances in shows like Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava, Qubool Hai, and has also been a part of reality shows such as Bigg Boss 12 and Lock Upp.

Raqesh Bapat

Raqesh Bapat, previously known as Raqesh Vashisth, altered his surname to Bapat. Vashisth is his original surname, and he made the change based on his mother's request. The actor has been part of successful shows such as Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, Qubool Hai, Saath Phere, and Tu Aashiqui. Raqesh also took part in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT.

Many actors in the industry opt to adopt a different name to better suit the persona they wish to portray as they embark on their acting careers. To enhance their chances of success, many celebrities seek advice from astrologers and make adjustments to the spelling of their names or even change their names entirely.

