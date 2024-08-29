Nia Sharma channels perfect desi vibes while soaking in fresh village air; Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya React; check it out

Nia Sharma is effortlessly juggling two shows right now. The diva is enchanting viewers with her refreshing avatar of a witch named Nishigandha in Suhagan Chudail, while in Laughter Chefs, she is brushing up her culinary skills and bringing out the humorous side.

Nia, who never fails to impress fans with her on-screen outings, is equally good with her off-screen appearances. She often turns heads with her risque sartorial choices and is undoubtedly one of the most daring TV stars out there.

In her latest social media post, Nia Sharma again won hearts with her wardrobe pick. The fashion icon scored well as she wore a saree during her visit to a village in Karnataka.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Nia posted a series of pictures and videos from meeting with the team of a popular hair oil brand in Mysore. She is seen draped in elegance as she dons a lavender-colored, zari-woven Kanjivaram saree. She kept her look simple with minimal makeup, matching bindi and complementing jewelry.

The Laughter Chefs contestant uplifted her appearance by adding gajra to her hair, which is parted from the middle and tied in a sleek bun. She also wore white flower garland around her neck.

In one of the clips, Nia is spotted tasting the authentic Pazham Pori, a South Indian dish that is made by deep-frying bananas with white flour. She also plans to introduce the delicacy in her cooking-cum comedy show. The other visuals capture the stunning beauty striking various click-worthy poses for the lens.

Advertisement

The caption of Nia’s post reads, “Gaon ki taazi hawaaaaa and shudh vaatavaran (Village’s fresh air and pure environment) (vibe).”

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s Instagram post here:

As soon as the 33-year-old actress uploaded the carousel, her co-participants from Laughter Chefs—Arjun Bijlani and Rahul Vaidya—dropped lovely comments to admire her good looks. While Arjun left a red heart icon below Nia’s post, Rahul Vaidya simply penned, “Beautiful.”

For the unversed, Nia Sharma made her debut in 2010 with Kaali-Ek Agnipariksha. She rose to fame after playing Manvi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. The actress further gained prominence with Jamai Raja. She is currently garnering praise for her chemistry with Zayn Ibad Khan in Suhagan Chudail and her camaraderie with Sudesh Lehri in Laughter Chefs.

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs PROMO: Krushna Abhishek makes Ankita Lokhande bring out her multilingual talent; Was he successful? Find out