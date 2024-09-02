5 40 plus TV celebrities who've broken norms around marriage: Sakshi Tanwar to Shweta Tiwari

Time and time again, TV stars have shown that age is just a number and challenged societal expectations in both their personal and professional lives. Among these actors, there are a few who are happily single, even in their 40s and beyond, leading successful and fulfilling lives. Despite capturing the hearts of audiences, they have opted not to tie the knot. While their relationships have been closely scrutinized by the media and their fans, they have chosen to remain unmarried.

The list includes several prominent actors like Sakshi Tanwar, Eijaz Khan, Shilpa Shinde and others, each with their own unique stories and reasons for staying single. Their popularity in the entertainment industry remains strong, and their choice to embrace single life in the midst of fame presents an unconventional perspective on life in the public eye, highlighting alternative narratives beyond traditional expectations.

Here's looking at celebs who have chosen to stay unmarried even when in their 40s.

Sakshi Tanwar

Sakshi Tanwar, known for her role in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, is a prominent figure in the TV industry. She gained fame as Priya in the series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain alongside Ram Kapoor. Currently, she is earning success in movies and web series. She starred in the popular film Dangal alongside Aamir Khan.

At the age of 49, Sakshi Tanwar is not only recognized as a strong, independent woman but also as a single mother. Although her personal life is usually kept private, and she is not married, it's widely known that she adopted a daughter a few years ago and is raising her as a single parent.

Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde, who portrayed Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, recently expressed her contentment with being independent. The 46-year-old actress, who is well-known and beloved in the industry, has expressed her happiness in being single and not actively seeking marriage.

In an interview, Shilpa once said, “Even though my family wants me to get married, I am not desperate to find a companion and prefer to be single. And even if I do find someone in the future, I will not want to label the relationship.”

The Bigg Boss 11 winner is recognized for her fearless and candid demeanor. Currently, she is showcasing her bravery by taking on challenging tasks and stunts in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Eijaz Khan

Eijaz Khan is a familiar face in the entertainment industry. He has appeared in numerous TV serials and movies, such as Kkavyanjali, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Tanu Weds Manu, and Jawan. He was also a contestant on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14. The 49-year-old actor is currently single and unmarried. He prioritizes his work and has no intention of entering into a relationship at the moment.

Eijaz Khan ended his engagement with Pavitra Punia last year after being engaged for a year and two years of dating. For those who may not know, Pavitra and Eijaz met on Bigg Boss 14 and fell in love. They were a well-known couple for a significant period and were in a live-in relationship.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari's initial marriage with Raja Chaudhary didn't last, starting in 1998 and ending in 2007 after their first child, Palak, was born in 2000. Her second marriage with Abhinav Kohli in 2013 also faced challenges, leading to Shweta filing a domestic violence case against him. They separated in 2019, and Shweta Tiwari has a son, Reyansh, with Abhinav.

Embracing motherhood, Shweta is a dedicated single mother to her two children, Palak Tiwari and Reyansh. The 43-year-old is currently single and not ready to mingle.

Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty, known for her time on Bigg Boss 15, is happily unmarried at 43. The actress has garnered a large fan following and has established her own unique identity with her BB stints. Shilpa Shetty's younger sister, Shamita, was single for a significant period until she met Raqesh Bapat and developed feelings for him during Bigg Boss OTT.

Although she is currently not in a relationship and enjoys her single status, she does desire to eventually tie the knot. Shamita is taking her time to explore and find a compatible partner before considering marriage, embracing her bachelorhood phase.

Society often holds the belief that marriage is the key to a satisfying and stable life. When people observe individuals over 35 who are still single, they may feel anxious, questioning what the future holds for them and how they will navigate life.

Nevertheless, amidst these societal expectations, successful TV personalities who are over 40 have demonstrated that one can lead a fulfilling life without being married.

