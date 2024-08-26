Aik Chubhan Si PROMO: Haroon looks frustrated with Naila for THIS reason; calls her a 'typical wife'

Aik Chubhan Si is getting interesting and engaging with each passing episode. After much drama and unexpected twists in the last episode, which was released on August 19, the makers have now hinted at a more dramatic plot ahead. In the promo for the upcoming episode, Haroon is seen expressing disappointment in Naila for staying at home all the time. He asks her to groom up a bit and get back to her older personality which he used to admire.

The teaser opens up with Haroon telling Naila to go to a salon and get herself pampered. He explains, "Tum kal salon jao. Skin and hair treatment lo. Tumhe iss haal mein mere liye dekhna bahut mushkil hai. Mujhe pehli wali khoobsurat si, naazuk si, apni biwi Naila wapas chahiye (You should go to a salon tomorrow. Get a skin and hair treatment. It is very difficult for me to see you in this condition. I want my beautiful wife back)."

The next moment, she expresses her emotions and starts crying. With teary eyes, she states, "Kuchh karne ko dil hi nahi karta. Dil itna khali khali hogaya hai lagta hai jaise sab kuchh khatam ho gaya hai (I don't feel like doing anything. My heart is so empty that it feels like everything is over)."

Showing his frustration upon her behavior, Haroon loses his calm at Naila and says, "Bas kar do yaar, please bas kar do. Tum typical gharelu biwiyon ki tarah peechle do maah se ek hi lakeer ko kyun peet rahi ho? (Stop it, please stop it. Why are you repeating the same old thing for the last two months like a typical housewife?)." However, she assures him that she will become the way he likes her.

For the uninitiated, Aik Chubhan Si Sami Khan and Sonya Hussyn are in the lead roles. The drama marks the second collaboration between them after the serial named Saraab. Written by Rukhsana Nigar and directed by Mohsin Talat, Aik Chubhan Si also stars Hira Khan as Maheen.

