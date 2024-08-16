Aik Chubhan Si PROMO: Haroon expresses concern for his wife Naila; mistakes Maheen for latter

Aik Chubhan Si is among the engaging Pakistani dramas that promise to be a captivating tale woven with intrigue, emotion, and romance. Starring Sami Khan and Sonya Hussyn as the lead couple, Haroon and Naila, respectively, the show aired its first episode on the official YouTube channel of Hum TV on May 13, 2024. The makers have recently released a new promo, teasing more drama for the viewers.

As per the promo released by the makers of Aik Chubhan Si on the official social media handle of Hum TV, Haroon is seen entering his home but finds everything messed up and untidy. Meanwhile, we hear him talking to his wife, Naila. Haroon says, "Ghar mein sab kuch betarteeb ho gaya hai tumhare bagair. Aise khuda na khasta khud ko tum koi rog laga lo. Yeh toh woh Naila hi nahi hai jis se main toot kar mohabbat ki thi)."

"(Everything in the house has become disorganized without you. Like this, you might become prone to diseases. You are not that Naila anymore whom I love)."

On the other hand, Maheen enters Naila's room and gets dressed by wearing one of her sarees. Later, Haroon confuses her with the latter. The incident comes as a shock to Maheen and Haroon. In the meantime, we can hear Maheen talking to her cousin about how Haroon is like every other man who remains disappointed in their wives. She asserts, "Chhode unko. Mard toh saare ek jaise hote hain. Biwiyon se na khush (Leave them. All men are the same. They are not happy with their wives)."

The promo is posted with the caption, "Yeh Tou Woh Naila Hi Nahi Hai Jis Se Main Ne Muhabbat Ki Thi! Watch The New Episode Of “Aik Chubhan Si”, Monday At 8:00 PM only on HUM TV!"

For those who are unfamiliar, the drama is written by Rukhsana Nigar and directed by Mohsin Talat. Aik Chubhan Si marks the second collaboration between Sami Khan and Sonya Hussyn after the drama serial Saraab. The Pakistani drama serial also stars Hira Khan as Maheen.

