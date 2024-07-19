Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj's PRANK on Nishi Saxena aka Dimpy is too amusing to miss; WATCH

Star Plus' Anupamaa is riding high on success. The show has taken a drastic turn post a six-month leap and the current episodes are quite emotional. However, the offscreen atmosphere on the set is jolly forever.

Gaurav Khanna, who plays the character of everyone's Anuj Kapadiya shared a fun reel with his co-actress Nishi Saxena, who plays Dimpy in the show wherein he is seen pranking her and pulling her leg. Saxena's reaction is unmissable.

Recently, Gaurav Khanna shared a video on Instagram wherein he is seen complementing co-actress Nishi Saxena's video. Khanna told her that the video was phenomenal and further asked how she shot it.

Saxena was seen happy getting the compliments. However, when asked about which video was Khanna talking about, he quipped that he was talking about the video where Saxena wasn't present.

Take a look at Gaurav Khanna and Nishi Saxena's funny reel:

This is not the first time that Khanna has showcased his fun side on social media with the Anupamaa cast. Earlier too, Khanna shared several videos of having a great time with Nidhi Shah, Aashish Mehrotra, and others.

The current track of Anupamaa

The current track of Anupamaa revolves around Anupamaa, Vanraj, and Anuj's life being changed completely after the six-month leap. Vanraj has had a lot of success in his business and is staying in a huge apartment. While Baa chose to stay with Vanraj, Bapuji is staying with Anupamaa at a nearby Aashram.

Anupamaa takes care of the Aashram's expanses and shares her love and warmth with the people present there. Deep inside, both Baa and Bapuji miss each other.

Anupamaa saw Anuj in a devastated state, however, it is revealed that Anuj has lost his memory as he didn't recognize Anupama.

