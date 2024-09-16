Are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta good singers? Rajiv Adatia shares glimpse of karaoke night and writes ‘My ears are hurting’

Rajiv Adatia, who rose to fame after appearing in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 15, continues to stay in the limelight owing to his social life. In his latest post, he treated netizens to a series of pictures from his recent reunion with his friends Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankita Gupta. They had a fun evening at Rajiv Adatia’s place in Mumbai.

On Sunday evening (September 15), Rajiv Adatia took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a series of clips from their fun evening. The clips show Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, and Rajiv Adatia enjoying karaoke sessions. However, it seems the Udaariyaan actors are not blessed with a melodious voice. In the first clip, Priyanka can be heard singing the classic hit, Gulabi Aankhen. Rajiv asks her to stop as she is not hitting the right notes and calls her 'besuri.'

Check out their clips below:

In the next post, he shows Ankit Gupta singing another classic track which turns out to be a disaster. The Bigg Boss 15 fame uploaded the clip with the caption, "My ears are hurting. I have laughed so much." Then, Rajiv took it upon himself to show them how it's done. He uploaded a clip of himself singing and wrote, "Had to teach them." But the next clip shows him giving up.

Adatia also uploaded a post of the trio posing along with the Bigg Boss 15 fame's mother. The pictures are uploaded with he caption, "Reunion. I haven’t laughed so much in ages.. one of the best nights! where there is laughter there is immense love, where there is emotion for each other there is genuine respect and love! Love you."

Meanwhile, talking about their bond, Rajiv Adatia shares a good relationship with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. On several occasions, he has been seen showing his support for them and always makes sure to make Priyanka's birthday special every year. While Rajiv was seen in Bigg Boss 15, the rumored couple, best known as PriyAnkit appeared in Bigg Boss 16.

