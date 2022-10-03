Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Gautam Vig on having worked with Salman Khan and his reason for participating

He further adds, “I have seen in the past episodes, people were very open and real, and I was able to connect with them because I am kind of similar. So (I thought), ‘Why not me? I can also do it. I am as real as them, so let’s give it a shot.’ That’s the reason I chose Bigg Boss, and moreover, I am available on these dates. In the past, I wasn’t available, but this time I am. So I took it up."

Gautam Singh Vig is a part of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla before entering the house, the actor opened up about participating in the controversial reality show. “The main reason why I want to do Bigg Boss is because in today’s world we are very much into chaos with social media, phones, friends, family, and with everyone around. So we are very much comfortable with that, and I just want to see how I will react without all these things. It’s kind of a detox for me honestly,” says Gautam.

Opening up on the past episodes of the show, Gautam Singh Vig says that his favourite season was Bigg Boss 13. “My favourite contestants are Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, because they played real, and always took a stand, even if they had to be alone. So I really like both of them."

Meanwhile, he states that he doesn’t have any strategy for Bigg Boss 16. “It’s a different season and a different game. So I am going to go with a free mind. There is no strategy, no politics, and no game. I am just going to go there and see how I am going to react (to situations) honestly,” shares Gautam.

Gautam Singh Vig says he is both excited and nervous about meeting Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan. “I had done a Bigg Boss 9 promo with him and was very new in Mumbai back then. He was the first celebrity I worked with. I was very excited at that time, and I am very excited this time as well. His aura and his personality is amazing. So from a promo guy to a contestant, it’s a journey for me with lots of hard work and effort. I am sure when I am going to tell him this, he is going to be very happy about it too,” Gautam signs off.

