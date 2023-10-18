Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Kumar asked ex-GF Isha Malviya to meet before show; here's what happened next

And the most controversial reality show of all time Bigg Boss is back with the 17th season. The show has promised unfiltered entertainment to the viewers and the ardent fans are curious to see how Bigg Boss 17 unfolds. The premiere of the show happened recently and all the contestants were introduced.

One of the most fiery and controversial sets of celebrities this season are Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar. Isha and Abhishek were quite close to each other during Udaariyaan days. Both used to stay in Chandigarh for the shoot of the show along with other cast. The duo also had a YouTube channel named AbhiSha Vlogs wherein they documented interesting videos for their fans. PInkvilla got in touch with Abhishek and he spoke at length about his bond with Isha Malviya and more. Read on...

Abhishek Kumar reveals calling Isha Malviya before entering Bigg Boss 17

When asked about his alleged relationship with Isha Malviya, Abhishek denied the buzz and said, "We were very close friends. We had a YouTube channel together thus people often confused us to be in a relationship. I'm happy for Isha and wish well for her. I had called Isha before entering Bigg Boss 17 and asked her to meet but she denied saying that we'd meet in the house directly."

Have a look at Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya's fight on Bigg Boss 17's stage

When asked about what exactly transpired that spoiled their friendship, the Bekaboo actor said, "My character was abruptly ended in the show and thus I returned to Mumbai while Isha continued to shoot in Chandigarh. When you are distanced, misunderstandings are bound to happen and that's what happened between the two of us and thus we withdrew our partnership from the Youtube channel as well."

Abhishek Kumar on friends Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta, and Shalin Bhanot encouraging him

Abhishek said, "I call Priyanka, Tejo Ji. She was ecstatic when she learned about my participation in the show. Ankit Gupta and Shalin Bhanot are like my brothers and I've worked with them in Udaariyaan and Bekaboo respectively. They've both been very supportive of me. Shalin Bhai calls me almost every day to check on my preparations. He had asked me to take nice clothes and take care of my physique while Ankit Bhai told me to play as my real self and not fake anything."

Abhishek Kumar on finding love in Bigg Boss 17

"Honestly, I am a very focused individual and if I'm going inside the house, my focus is to win the trophy and also entertain the audience. Finding love isn't on my priority list inside Bigg Boss 17 house. Having said that, if I develop feelings for someone, I'd express the same. However, I'd tell the person that we can take it forward after the show. I don't want to get into a 'relationship' on the show."

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see Abhishek's journey in the Bigg Boss 17 house!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE Isha Malviya: Abhishek and I were never dating