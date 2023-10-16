Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE Isha Malviya: Abhishek and I were never dating

Bigg Boss 17 has kept the fans super excited! The premiere episode was full of fun, entertainment, and controversies. The show has an interesting lineup of celebrities. From YouTubers to gamers and TV celebrities, the show has celebrities from different walks of life. Udaariyaan actors Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya have entered the show as participants. Not many are aware that Abhishek and Isha were extremely close during Udaariyaan days. So much so that, people also linked up them. While the duo denied the buzz, they were seen quarreling during their interaction with Salman Khan on the stage of Bigg Boss 17. Pinkvilla spoke exclusively with Isha Malviya and asked her about her participation in the show.

Isha Malviya praises Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta from Bigg Boss 16

Isha Malviya's co-stars from Udaariyaan, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta participated last season of the show. Talking about them, Isha said, "Well, Priyanka was her real self in the show. She took the right stands and stuck with her friends. Meanwhile, Ankit was always quiet and an introvert and he was also himself on the show. I really connect with people who aren't fake and thus I will also try to apply the same thing and not pretend anything and be unapologetically myself on the show."

Have a look at Isha Malviya's teaser video from Bigg Boss 17

Isha Malviya rubbishes rumors of dating Abhishek Kumar

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar (Amrik from Udaariyaan), who were rumored to be dating, have entered the show. The duo came closer when they were shooting for Udaariyaan. So much so that, they created a YouTube channel together and would treat their fans with interesting vlogs. When asked about her relationship with Abhishek, Isha said, "I want to clarify that we weren't dating each other ever. We were very good friends but we haven't met for a long time. We are on talking terms. I'm excited to see how things will unfold with him in the show."

About taking up house duties in Bigg Boss 17

Isha said, "I think I can cook really well and can manage kitchen duties. While I'd prefer doing Kitchen duties, bathroom duties is something I wouldn't like to do. I mean, who likes to clean bathrooms? However, if I'm assigned the duty, I will do it."

Talking about her expectations from Bigg Boss 17, Isha said, "I'm looking forward to getting a huge amount of success and also want people to recognize me as my real self. People know me as Jasmine from Udaariyaan, I want them to know me as Isha Malviya."

Here's wishing Isha Malviya all the best for her journey in Bigg Boss 17!

