Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Kumar's sister REACTS to ex-GF Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel 'bullying' him

Bigg Boss 17 was quite fiery this week. The Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan, and Mannara Chopra storyline was the talk of the show. However, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, and Samarth Jurel's chaos also grabbed a lot of attention throughout.

In the last episode, Abhishek had to deal with some accusations from Samarth and Isha, which really got to him emotionally. There was a moment when Samarth tried to provoke a fight, and Isha joined in by saying hurtful things to Kumar, making him tear up. But now, Abhishek's sister Pooja has stepped up to defend her brother and talk about the issue of him being bullied on the show.

Abhishek Kumar's sister lauds his tolerance in the show

In yesterday's episode, Abhishek Kumar's ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya spoke about their past and dragged Abhishek's parents into the fight. Isha gave out statements like, "Jo apni Maa ka nahi hopaaya", "Maa ko rulaata hai" and "Baap se pithta hai". (Someone who couldn't respect his mother, who made her cry and got beaten up by his father). While Kumar also gave it back to her in the fight, the Udaariyaan actor's sister Pooja Kumar came in his support and mentioned that he tolerates the bullies only because he respects the platform.

Have a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

"Abhishek stayed in touch with his mother and father each day. He thinks of his parents before thinking of himself. I say let the people poke, it'll make Abhishek stronger!" Pooja asserts, challenging the narrative surrounding her brother's conduct.

"What's amusing is that Abhishek would never tolerate anyone misbehaving with him, but today he's tolerating it. And that's only because he knows what value and respect Bigg Boss holds for him, and how loyal he is to this stage. Stay strong, Abhishek!" Pooja passionately expresses her support, emphasizing Abhishek's commitment to the show.

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar's love affair and break-up

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar met on the sets of Udaariyaan and grew fond of each other. They dated for around a year and made a YouTube channel called The AbhiSha Vlogs wherein they used to upload videos of them from Udaariyaan days. Following Abhishek's possessive and aggressive behavior, Isha broke up with him while Kumar maintained that he hadn't moved on and still loved her.

Samarth Jurel's entry into Bigg Boss 17 house

While Isha and Abhishek entered the show as an ex-couple and put fiery allegations against each other right from the premiere episode, they became friends the next day. They were seen spending quality time with each other and it seemed like things between them could work out better as Isha hadn't revealed about her being in a relationship with Samarth Jurel.

Bigg Boss makers brought Samarth Jurel as the wildcard entry. Initially, Isha declined her relationship with Jurel. However, later, she accepted the same and apologized to Samarth. Abhishek had revealed in various instances that he is affected by Isha and Samarth's closeness.

