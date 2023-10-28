Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE: Isha Malviya's BF, wild card entrant Samarth Jurel on her softness towards ex Abhishek

Bigg Boss, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, is one of the most-watched reality shows in India. The controversial nature of the show manages to keep its contestants in the limelight. Emotions ranging from happiness, sadness, emptiness, and more are showcased in this show. In Bigg Boss 17, contestants Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya confirmed that they had an unpleasant past. At the premiere, the ex-lovers were at loggerheads in the presence of Salman Khan. Interestingly, Isha's current boyfriend-actor, Samarth Jurel has entered the house as a wild card contestant.

Prior to entering the Bigg Boss 17 house, Pinkvilla exclusively interacted with Samarth Jurel about his game, and relationship with Isha Malviya. Talking about taking up Bigg Boss 17, the actor said, "I am made for Bigg Boss, and I want to play and win this show."

Samarth Jurel on dating rumours with Isha Malviya

Abhishek Kumar mentioned in the Bigg Boss 17 house that when he tried to re-enter Isha Malviya's life, she pushed him away stating that she was already in a relationship. On the contrary, the actress refuted this news and host Salman Khan pacified Kumar by saying that girls tend to do that when they don't want to be with the person anymore but her intentions weren't malicious.

Here's a look at Samarth and Isha's video:

When we asked Samarth about his dating rumours with Isha Malviya, his response was assertive, "Yes, we have been dating for the past one year."

Samarth's reaction to Isha's softness towards Abhishek

While the Udaariyaan actress may have said that she doesn't love Abhishek anymore, the co-contestants feel that her actions speak otherwise. Upon being asked about Isha going softer for Kumar, Jurel said, "Ye uski bewaqoofi hai, stupidity hai jo vo aisa kar rahi hai, aur mai bahut zyada naraaz hun us se. (This is her fault and it's stupid to do what she's doing, and I'm very upset about this)

Is this the end of Samarth and Isha's relationship?

Given Isha and Abhishek's current confused equation, will Samarth end his relationship with her or give it another chance? To which, he answered, "It's not about chance, it's her choice. Aap jab relationship mein aate ho toh khareed nahi lete ho ladki ko, (When you enter a relationship, you don't own the girl) so whatever she feels is best, she can do.

A look at another video of Samarth and Isha together:

Samarth on his personal life being the talk of the town

The 22-year-old said that he's a public figure and can't run away from his life being scrutinized. "No, not at all. I don't have any problem because we are public figure and there's nothing about us that can be hidden," said the Bigg Boss 17's wild card contestant.

On creating connection inside the Bigg Boss 17 house

Samarth Jurel followed the show before entering the reality show, however, he isn't sure about making any connections with any of the contestants. "As of now, I don't know. I'll figure that out once I step inside because watching them on TV and actually being with them are two different things," said the actor.

