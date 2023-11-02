Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE: Rajiv Adatia shows support for Abhishek Kumar: 'He is played by Isha'

While Bigg Boss 17 contestants continue to deliver drama and controversies, celebrities and fans of the show have started to align their loyalties with their favorite contestants. Many friends, fans, and celebrities are taking to social media to share their opinions on the incidents in the show.

Pinkvilla exclusively got in touch with Abhishek Kumar's friend and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rajiv Adatia to know about the dynamics between Isha Malviya and Abhishek in the show. Read on to know what he has to say.

Rajiv Adatia expresses his thoughts on Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya's fiasco

Bigg Boss 15's Rajiv Adatia said, "I feel, Abhishek Kumar has been played by Isha Malviya. I think she shouldn't have gotten close to her ex-flame when she is already in a relationship with another person."

He added, "What she's done is very wrong, in the sense that she played in a way that was leading someone the wrong way. She should've been more consistent and real. How she came about the entire situation isn't right."

Have a look at Rajiv Adatia sharing his opinion on Bigg Boss 17

Rajiv Adatia on Abhishek Kumar's performance in the show

Rajiv Adatia said, "I think, he had a little difficulty understanding things initially in Bigg Boss 17 but now he is doing pretty well. I think a lot of things in the house have been revolving around him. He is getting there and I'm very happy about the same."

When asked if Abhishek is being real, Rajiv added, "He is 100% being his self. Nothing is fake."

Rajiv Adatia on Abhishek Kumar's anger

"I feel, in a show like Bigg Boss, aggression is not that big of a deal. Every season had a few traces of it. Having said that, Abhishek's aggression came out of love. He was also frustrated by the allegations that Isha had leveled on him."

Rajiv Aditya on Ankita-Vicky and Aishwarya- Neil

Talking about Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17, Rajiv said, "They're like any other married couple. I think all married couple go through these issues. I don't think Vicky is the mastermind of the house, Bigg Boss is."

Sharing his thoughts on Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, Rajiv said, "Aishwarya has a stronger personality than Neil which is a great thing."

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: 'Sabko isse pyaar hojata hai', Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jurel bond over their fondness for Isha