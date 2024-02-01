Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Abhishek Kumar expresses delight over receiving support from Udaariyaan team

Abhishek Kumar is making huge waves after coming out of the Bigg Boss 17 house. Owing to his impressive stint on the show and emerging as the runner-up, the actor is currently the talk of the town. He recently appeared in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. Kumar sat down to discuss and share several aspects while talking about his life post-Bigg Boss 17.

Abhishek Kumar on getting Udaariyaan team's support

In a candid chat with us, we asked Abhishek about his thoughts on the Udaariyaan team supporting him during his time on Bigg Boss 17 and not Isha Malviya, although they both belonged to the show. To this, Abhishek Kumar replied, "Han, maine dekha aur mujhe acha laga (Yes, I saw that and felt good about it)."

He added, "Maine dekha ki yeh bhi bola gaya ki mujhe show se nikala gaya hai jab ki aisa kuch nahi tha. Wo track khatam ho gaya tha, ek story ka part tha woh (I saw that it was also said that I had been removed from the show, but that was not the case. That track was finished; it was part of a story)."

Expressing happiness over Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta's support, the actor shared, "Cheezein galat failaayi jaa rahi thi, isiliye wo bol rahe the ki aisa toh hua hi nahi hai. Mere ko bahut acha laga jab Sargun mam ne, Ravi Sir ne, Kamal Sir ne, Ankit Bhai ne, Priyanka ne, sab ne jab mera support kiya toh, bahut acha laga (These things are being spread wrongly, that is why they are saying that it hasn't happened like this. I felt very happy when Sargun mam, Ravi Sir, Kamal Sir, Ankit Bhai, Priyanka, everyone supported me, I felt very happy)."

Watch the full interview here:

For the unversed, Samarth Jurel revealed that Abhishek was thrown out of Udaariyaan because his presence would delay the shoots. However, producer of the show, Ravi Dubey, exclusively talked to Pinkvilla and stated, "His (Abhishek Kumar) track was over. He professionally completed his work and left."

