Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Panjabi takes a dig at Nouran Aly's comment on Karan Veer Mehra, calls Vivian Dsena 'junior artist'
Kamya Panjabi took to social media to take a dig at the recent controversy inside Bigg Boss 18 house surrounding Karan Veer Mehra's 'junior artist' comment.
Kamya Panjabi is ardently following the ongoing Bigg Boss 18. She actively takes to social media to share her thoughts about the contestants, their strategies, and twists that Bigg Boss introduces. Now, in her latest social media post she expressed her opinion over Vivian Dsena’s wife Nouran’s comment where she mentioned that Karan Veer Mehra called Vivian a junior artist.
Taking a stand for the junior artists in the industry, Kamya Panjabi wrote, “Wat is wrong in being a junior artist? Woh harr ek insaan galat hai jisne Junior Artists ko demean karna chaha. Koi gaali hai woh log? Sabse jyada mehnat karte hai aur sabse kamm payment unki hoti hai… My Salute to all the #JuniorArtist in this industry. Aapki mehnat ko salaam.”
Read Kamya Panjabi’s tweet below:
Kamya’s tweet was comprehended by the netizens that she is speaking in Karan Veer Mehra’s support. For the unversed, in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, Vivian Dsena’s wife Nouran Aly told the actor that Karan had made many ‘demeaning’ comments about him behind his back. She also stated that Karan said, “And I don’t count him in my circles even, for me he is a junior artist.”
In a separate tweet, she clarified that she is neither taking a stand for Karan nor Vivian. Rather she is defending the junior artists because they are artists too. She requested netizens to not degrade a community for a game.
Netizens are divided between Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena. There’s a video from previous episodes doing the rounds on the internet. It shows the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner telling Shrutika that when he parties, he calls his friends and acquaintances. To fill the room, he also calls junior artists who think they are his friend, but for Karan, they are only junior artists.
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18, Dec 16 Written Update: Vivian Dsena confronts Eisha Singh saying 'rishte ki thaali leke ghumti hai'; actress feels offended