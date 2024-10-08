Bigg Boss 18: Lesser known facts about Nyrra Banerji: From rumored relation with Nishant Malkaani to changing her name and more

Actress Nyra Banerji, currently seen in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18, has appeared in a variety of roles in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada films. However, did you know that she was also rumored to be in a relationship with actor Nishant Malkani? Speculation about their romantic involvement made headlines for quite some time, though they never publicly acknowledged it.

Nyra Banerji and Nishant Malkani have always maintained that they were just friends. According to a Times of India report, the actress and Nishant decided to end their relationship. There were even rumors that they were planning to marry. Nyra first met Nishant on the sets of Rakshabandhan.

The actress has now made a strong presence in Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan.

Did you know that Nyra Banerjee's original name was Madhuurima Banerjee? She was born on May 14, 1987, in Mumbai. According to a report by the Times of India, there were instances when her interviews were published alongside photos of Madhuurima Tuli, another actress who has worked in Bollywood, Tollywood, Tamil, and Kannada films.

Nyra told the publication, "It felt like an identity crisis, and I was really annoyed. So, I had no choice but to change my screen name to Nyra. I don’t want any association with my old name, 'Madhuurima.' In fact, I want everyone to get into the habit of calling me Nyra."

In 2009, Nyra made her film debut with the Telugu movie Aa Okkadu and later appeared in the Hindi film Toss: A Flip of Destiny. She gained significant fame in the TV industry with popular roles in Divya Drishti and Pishachini. She attended Canossa Convent High School in Mumbai and holds a Bachelor of Legal Science and a Bachelor of Legislative Law (B.L.S., LLB) from SVKM’s Pravin Gandhi College of Law.

Nyra's father, Prithvi Raj Varman, was an officer in the Indian Navy, while her mother, Nanditaa Banerjee, is a talented painter and writer. She also has a younger brother named Swarnabh Banerji.

Nyra's goal in participating in Bigg Boss 18 is to challenge the traditional approach to the show. While many believe that shouting and fighting create content or showcase personality, she does not subscribe to that idea. Nyra believes that true character is demonstrated through love and compassion, which can help resolve various situations while still holding firm to one's opinions.

