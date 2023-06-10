Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 EXCLUSIVE: Nyrra Banerji bruises her legs during water stunt; Read details

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants are having a thrilling experience in South Africa as they are busy shooting for the different stunts. They are actively sharing every detail on social media to keep the fans updated. Seeing the social media posts and stories, fans cannot wait for the reality show to air on television. Among the 14 contestants, recently, Rohit Roy, Arjit Taneja, and Aishwarya Sharma were in the news for getting injured while performing stunts. Now, Nyrra Banerji suffered an injury.

Nyrra Banerji suffers injury on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

While performing a stunt, Nyrraa M Banerji encountered a setback as the actress sustained an injury during performing a water-based stunt. Reportedly, Nyrra was on a boat and the stunt required her to cross multiple obstacles to reach the end. Unfortunately, she was not wearing knee pads or long socks, as a result, she sustained a painful injury that left bruises on her knees. However, this didn't leave her motivation deterred as the actress continued with her stunt. Her dedication and resilience have earned her the admiration of her fellow contestants and the viewers.

Take a look at Nyrra Banerji's injury here:

Aishwarya Sharma and Arjit Taneja's injury

Last month, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma took to social media and uploaded a picture where she was seen making a sad face. In the mirror selfie, her left arm looked badly bruised. Few days back, Arjit Taneja suffered a minor injury. He shared a picture of his injured hand which showed blisters and scratches. He uploaded it with the caption, “Daag achhe hain..”

Other participants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

The 14 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 include Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare,

