Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan's anger-Jad Hadid's apology; Weekend Ka Vaar's top 5 moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Ep 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Another day of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 was filled with drama, emotions, and unexpected events. The audience witnessed numerous conflicts, and contestants bashing each other in the second Weekend Ka Vaar of the Salman Khan-hosted show. In the second Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan got angry and scolded the contestants as well as made Jad Hadid apologize in front of everyone.

Here are 5 unexpected moments of second Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik enters the house

Abdu Rozik, one of the contestants of Bigg Boss season 16, entered the house. In the confession room, Abdu was joined by Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, and Manisha Rani one by one. Bigg Boss asked each contestant to name one contestant whom they think Abdu should stay away from. One common contestant was Akanksha Puri. However, along with Akanksha, Manisha also named Bebika and Avinash "fake."

Jad Hadid flashes his b*tt to Bebika Dhurve

In the 15th episode, the drama started to take place from the kitchen. Jad and Jiya were seen washing dishes in the kitchen. Abhishek Malhan asked them to transfer the leftover food to small boxes. Refusing to do so, Jiya said that it was not her job and Jad agreed with her. When Abhishek told this to Falaq, Babika, and Pooja, they got pissed. Falaq said she used to do all the work while on kitchen duty. However, she entered the kitchen to transfer the leftover food.

Jad was seen explaining the situation to Falaq when Babika started interrupting and shouting at him. He immediately turned on her and said he did not want to talk to "this girl". This phrase infuriated Babika, which led to a heated argument between the two.

Bebika called him "fake" and also called him out for showing his "real side." Jad could not stay calm and flashed his b*tt to Bebika. This behavior of Jad enraged Babika, Falaq, Pooja, and others. Bebika immediately decided to leave Bigg Boss' house and said, "I can't stay in this house if Jad stays here."

Jad asks Pooja to keep her voice down

After the argument, Pooja Bhatt tried to calm Bebika down but she refused to listen. She also went to Jad to make him realize that he had done a very bad job. He explained that he was upset with Babika. When Pooja was talking to him, Jad asked her to keep her voice low. This upset Pooja and she promised not to talk to him again. She warned Jad not to see her like other girls in the house who are fascinated by Jad. On the other hand, Falaq and Avinash were seen having a conversation in the bedroom where she cried and said that she would never talk to Jad.

Pooja Bhatt advises Jad to sleep outside

After a while, Pooja Bhatt advised Jad to sleep outside. Along with Bebika and Falaq, Pooja also decided not to sleep in the bedroom if Jad was there. Later, Jad told Avinash that he would sleep outside and that he did not want to ruin their friendship over a war. Meanwhile, Avinash was also heard saying that Jad went against Indian culture and that he should be sorry.

Salman Khan schools the contestants

In the second Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan asked Avinash why he gave the kiss dare to Jad and Akanksha. He scolded the contestants about the kiss dare and said that it was wrong. After that, he brought up the kitchen drama topic as he said, "B*m ki baat kar lete hain." He schooled Jad for flashing his b*tt to Bebika and also scolded the latter for being rude and loud to other contestants.

Salman said that whatever Jad did might seem normal to him but it was not normal for a country like India. The superstar also said that this was absolutely shocking and Jad was forgiven even after that incident because people in this country are forgiving. In the end, Jad Hadid apologized to everyone and he swore at his daughter while apologizing. Salman Khan was shocked to know that Jad had a daughter. The episode ended with Jad crying on the sofa while some contestants were consoling him.

Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on June 17, and it can be watched anytime on Jio Cinema for free. The new episodes of the show roll out every day at 9 pm on the Jio Cinema app.

