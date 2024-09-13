Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5: Aarya Jadhao slaps Nikki Tamboli during captaincy task; What will be the consequence?

Arguments and fights are common inside Bigg Boss house and it is one thing that keeps the drama at an all-time high. The ongoing Bigg Boss Marathi 5 has been keeping the viewers glued to their screens with its entertainment. Now, in the latest episode, things got out of hand when Aarya Jadhao slapped Nikki Tamboli during the captaincy task.

During the captaincy task, Aarya Jadhao and Nikki Tamboli got into an argument and started pushing each other when the former slapped Nikki. Aarya was protecting the diamond in the room and she blocked the door, so Nikki could not enter. The latter tried to convince her with words, but she failed.

This is when Arbaaz Patel came to help her. He pushed the door open and helped Nikki to enter. Nikki and Arya pushed each other at the doorway. Others started shouting that they should not do this and this is when Aarya slapped Nikki. She came out of the room and shouted at the camera, “Bigg Boss tine mala marla. (Bigg Boss, she has hit me).”

Arbaaz was also seen with Tamboli and said the same. Others gathered around them. However, Aarya Jadhao looked unbothered about the incident.

A new promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 has been uploaded on Colors Marathi’s official Instagram handle, that shows Bigg Boss announcing that Aarya Jadhao has broken rules and should be punished for her actions. It will be seen in today’s episode what action Bigg Boss takes against her. It’s time to see if Bigg Boss will evict her, send her to jail in the house or nominate her for elimination throughout the season.

However, netizens are divided over the incident. While a section of them believes Aarya did the right thing by slapping Nikki, a few slammed the former saying she broke the rules of conduct in the house.

The fresh captaincy task will determine who will be the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 house's next captain, ending Suraj Chavan’s captaincy.

