Shehnaaz Gill, Sumbul Touqeer, Aly Goni and more; 6 celebs who recently purchased their own house

Celebrities believe in leading a lavish lifestyle but also never fail to inspire us with their achievements. Be it purchasing expensive automobiles or owning several prized possessions, our actors shed blood and sweat to make a name for themselves. Owning a property in Mumbai is certainly a big deal, and purchasing a luxurious flat in the city of dreams is still a dream for many. However, a few of them manage to make their dreams come true by saving their hard-earned money.

Here are 6 celebrities who recently purchased their own house:

Shehnaaz Gill:

Popular diva Shehnaaz Gill needs no lengthy introduction! Be it her down-to-earth behavior towards her fans or her talent, the actress has been in the news for a while now. She is touted to be a fan's favorite star, and there are no second thoughts about it. Shehnaaz began her journey in the showbiz world with modeling and then experimented in various fields such as acting, singing, and now hosting. This star nailed it all like a pro and became one of the bankable actresses. She breaks the overall preconceived notions of the audience pertaining to celebrities having a superiority complex.

For the uninformed, Shehnaaz recently purchased a new apartment in Mumbai. Though the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress has not announced it, she shared a glimpse of a note in which her fans congratulated her for purchasing a new house.

Take a look at the PIC here-

Sumbul Touqeer:

Popular actress Sumbul Touqeer is among the most talented and well-known celebrities in the entertainment world. The actress has carved a space in the heart of the masses with her acting prowess and received immense love from the audience. She has a massive fan following who root for her ardently and appreciate her real-life confidence and unfiltered attitude. At a very tender age, Sumbul has achieved several milestones and is already among the top actresses in the showbiz world.

For the uninformed, Sumbul recently launched her own YouTube channel. The Bigg Boss 16 fame shared her first vlog with her fans on her YouTube channel, and in the first vlog itself, she gave a home tour of her newly purchased abode. A few days ago, Sumbul purchased her own house in Mumbai at the age of 19 where she lives with her sister and her father. From a dance room to a makeup room, Sumbul's new house has everything. The actress also named her house 'Khan Manzil' and as her home in her hometown also has the same name.

Aly Goni:

Aly Goni is one of the prominent actors in the TV industry and enjoys a massive fan following. Over the years, the actor starred in several shows and impressed audiences with his acting prowess and good looks. Aly rose to stardom after portraying the character of Romi Bhalla in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and after this, he featured in daily soaps and reality shows. However, success never came easy to the actor as he struggled a lot during his initial days.

After immense hard work and success, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor has finally added another feather to his hat as he became a proud owner of a lavish villa. A few months ago, Aly had shared a glimpse of this under-construction house on his Instagram story and had written, "Dreams do come true." Now on May 20, Aly shared the first picture of his lavish villa on his Instagram story, and he was seen holding the key of his home.

Take a look at the picture here-

Siddharth Nigam:

Siddharth Nigam is among the prominent names in the Telly world and has a huge fan following owing to his exceptional acting skills. Undoubtedly, Siddharth is one of the most talented and renowned stars in the entertainment sector and has a long successful history in the industry. He recently starred in Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and gained more stardom. Along with his professional life, the actor is also doing well in his personal life.

For the uninformed, Siddharth Nigam recently purchased a new property in Mumbai and shared his achievement on his social media handle. Sharing a glimpse from his under-construction apartment, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor had captioned, "New house, new beginnings! Our flat in Mumbai is finally a reality. Feeling blessed and grateful for all the support and blessings. Now the best part - decorating the interiors! Can't wait to make this place homey and cozy.

Take a look at his post here-

Rohit Suchanti:

Rohit Suchanti started his career in the year 2014 as a junior artist and is currently playing the lead role in one of the top-rated shows Bhagya Lakshmi. Rohit is one of the most talented actors in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. Be it his acting prowess or his personality, Rohit has been a fans' favorite star, and there are no second thoughts about it.

The Bhagya Lakshmi actor recently achieved a new milestone in his personal life. A few days ago, Rohit purchased a new lavish apartment in Mumbai and also shared a glimpse with his followers on social media. The actor had hosted a housewarming party which was hosted by his close friends and family.

Take a look at his post here-

Paras Chhabra:

Paras Chhabra is one of the well-known celebrities in the entertainment industry. He rose to stardom after participating in Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss 13. His relationship with Mahira Sharma became the talk of the town. However, recent reports confirmed that the couple has called it quits as Mahira has unfollowed Paras on social media and even deleted all the pictures and videos with him. While the two never acknowledged their relationship, they did not confirm their breakup. Amidst all this, the Bigg Boss 13 fame recently purchased an apartment in Mumbai. Paras had shared several glimpses from the griha pravesh pooja of his new house.

Take a look at the PICS here-

