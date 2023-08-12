Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Is Jiya Shankar in love with Abhishek Malhan? Actress responds

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has only a few days left before the Grand Finale declares the winner of the season. Viewers are waiting with bated breath as they root for their favorite contestants. Last week, in a mid-week elimination round, contestant Jiya Shankar got eliminated. With her out of the house, the show got its top 5 of the season. Now, the evicted contestant sat down for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla where she got candid about her feelings for fellow contestant Abhishek Malhan.

Jiya Shankar on her feelings for Abhishek Malhan

Every season Bigg Boss gives us at least one memorable love story or friendship to ponder on. This season is no exception as the bond between Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan is much talked about. Fans have also come up with #AbhiYa to name their friendship. In the exclusive conversation, we asked Jiya if she has feelings for him. She immediately replied, "I have said this, I'm fond of him." Then taking a momentary pause, she continued, "Whether I have feelings for him...umm, I don't know. Maybe I do."

Jiya on why they couldn't come to a decision

Further, the Pishachini actress shared why it has been confusing for her and Abhishek to come to a decision. She shared, "But, there are so many things that happened. It's just that so many people tried to tell him different things about me. There have been times when he has believed it, but he has not, maybe because of that, we couldn't come to a decision of our feelings. Now that I'm out, no matter what is happening, no matter how many things are thrown at me, for him, he was talking about you so much, this and that, he was playing the game, blah blah, I've seen a lot of reels, a lot of videos, but still, I'm not ready to let go of the love that I have for him."

Everyone who has watched Bigg Boss OTT 2 will know how fond Jiya was of Abhishek inside the house. Even Abhishek also stated that the actress has supported her unconditionally. For contestants, it's time to see if their relationship will go to the next level once they're out of the house.

