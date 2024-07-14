Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 14: Vada Pav Girl aka Chandrika Dixit gets EVICTED from show

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been entertaining fans since it started streaming. The show has kept the viewers hooked, and today, on the third Weekend Ka Vaar, yet another contestant has been eliminated. This week, one of the most controversial and talked about contestants of the show, Chandrika Dixit, aka the Viral Vada Pav Girl, has been evicted.

Chandrika Dixit exits Bigg Boss OTT 3

The buzz is that Chandrika Dixit was one of the first few contestants to be locked for Bigg Boss OTT 3; however, it looks like she didn't provide as much content and drama as was expected from her. This week, Baharwala Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari, and Chandrika Dixit were nominated for elimination, and as Chandrika received a minimum number of votes as compared to other contestants, she was shown the exit door of the controversial house. Dixit's exit announcement was received with mixed emotions by the rest of the contestants.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 host Anil Kapoor schooled Chandrika Dixit

In yesterday's (July 13, 2024) episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Anil Kapoor lashed out at Chandrika Dixit for making other contestants' fights her own and trying to turn the narrative towards her in various clashes. The Jhakaas actor told Dixit that she purposely brought up the topic of Vishal Pandey- Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik and tried to give it a different angle.

Kapoor told the Vada Pav Girl that she doesn't have a say in house matters and has almost no identity of her own in the show. He also told her that she doesn't nurture the relationships that she has formed in the house.

Tonight's (July 14) episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 was filled with an emotional roller-coaster as Vishal Pandey's parents appeared on the show to share their thoughts on the controversy and lashed out at Armaan Malik for hitting their son.

Ravi Kishan also graced the show and addressed the topic of Shivani Kumari being tagged as 'Badtameez'. He told her that she teases people and disrespects them. Kumari was seen bursting out in tears as she swore to her mother that she did not mean to disrespect elders.

The previous week of Bigg Boss OTT 3

The previous week of Bigg Boss OTT 3 gave viewers clarity as to the groups that are formed inside the house. The contestants came out in the open and locked horns with each other. They have started to play on the front foot. Sana Makbul got into fiery exchanges with Kritika Malik and Armaan Malik, thereby cutting them out of her friends' circle.

Naezy got upset with Sana Sultan for using his personal life information for a task. However, they patched things up later. After being fired from his position as Baharwala, Lovekesh Kataria was re-elected as the Baharwala and was given feedback regarding Vishal and Armaan's fight.

Naezy got the chance to select four of his close friends during his rap task. He chose Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Sana Sultaan and Armaan Malik. Among these four, the Baharwala (Lovekesh) got the power to elect one contestant as the Captain of the house. With his vote, Sana Makbul became the first captain of the season.

