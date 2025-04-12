Charu Asopa claps back at trolls for selling clothes online, says THIS about acting plans after leaving Mumbai

Television actress Charu Asopa stirred buzz after a video of her selling clothes online went viral, drawing criticism from trolls. She later shared that she had left Mumbai and shifted back to her hometown, Bikaner, with her daughter. Now, she has broken her silence on the trolls and also made it clear that if an acting opportunity comes up, she’s more than ready to return to Mumbai from Bikaner.

Charu Asopa recently addressed the buzz surrounding her viral video, where she was seen showcasing cotton suits from Charu’s Closet. In a new vlog, the actress shared, "Woh video sabne itna viral kar diya, but viral isliye kiya kyunki uske upar likha tha, 'Bechari Charu suit bech ke guzara kar rahi hai aur Mumbai chhod ke ja rahi hai as she is in financial crisis.'"

She explained that there was a time when only work mattered to her but now her priority is her daughter, Ziana. She added that as she isn’t working in daily soaps now, there’s no point in staying in Mumbai, as it’s very expensive. Hence, she is leaving the city.

The actress also addressed the assumptions about her financial condition, dismissing claims that she was struggling with poverty as shown online. She clarified that her decision to move was not driven by hardship but by a shift in priorities after embracing motherhood.

Charu, who has been part of the television world since 2009, said she remains passionate about acting and hasn’t quit the profession. She said, “Agar future mein mujhe kuch acting ka aata hai, maine Bikaner se Mumbai aa sakti hoon.”

Meanwhile, recently, Charu Asopa clapped back at ex-husband Rajeev’s remarks by reposting his Hindustan Times interview on her Instagram Stories, where he questioned her financial crunch. Along with the post, she wrote, “Wow, that’s beautiful. Whatever I do is always drama for this man.”

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Rajeev Sen questioned the actress' claims of financial hardship, opening up about her recent cruise trip where she reportedly paid for everyone, as well as her plans to buy a house in Bikaner and her regular shopping and travel seen in vlogs.

He also shared that he hasn’t met his daughter since January, as she didn’t respond. He added that while she now claims he’s free to meet them anytime, Rajeev feels his efforts have been ignored and that it’s their daughter who is missing out the most.

