TRP Report: Anupamaa continues to impress; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's ratings see major dip

The TRP report for the week has been released. Pinkvilla publishes weekly TRP ratings to provide readers with insights into how well their favorite shows are performing. In this week's report, the audience's favorite show, Anupamaa, continues to hold the top position. Several other popular shows have also secured spots in the top five this week. Let's take a look at which shows made it into the top five rankings.

1- Anupamaa

Anupamaa, who ranked in the first spot last week, continues to rank in the first position this week as well. Starring Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy, and Shivam Khajuria, Anupamaa's engaging storyline has kept audiences hooked to the show. This week, Anupamaa ranked in the first spot and has received 2.4 ratings. Recently, Manish Goel and Randeep Rai joined the show and are seen playing pivotal roles.

2- Udne Ki Aasha

This hit drama continues to impress the audience with its interesting and relatable content. Starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora in lead roles, Udne Ki Aasha ranked in the second spot this week. This show has been giving tough competition to Anupamaa.

This week, Udne Ki Aasha secured second rank on the TRP chart and got 2.3 ratings. Last week, the show got a 2.2 rating and ranked third. However, now it seems that the story has caught more attention

3- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Samirdhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, manages to rank in the top 5 every week. Last week, the hit drama ranked fourth and got a 2.2 rating. In this week's TRP report, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai bagged the third spot and received 2.2 ratings.

The ratings of the show remain the same even after a short leap was introduced. It seems that the surrogacy angle has also not received much attention from the viewers. However, the makers are set to introduce a major twist in the show.

4- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the hit sitcom, ranked in the second spot last week owing to its interesting storyline. The Tapu and Sonu's wedding angle worked well for the makers as it grabbed immense attention. However, now that the track has ended, it seems that the show's ratings have been affected.

Last week, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah got 2.3 ratings. This week, the show slipped to the fourth spot and has received a 1.8 rating.

5- Advocate Anjali Awasthi

Advocate Anjali Awasthi, starring Ankit Raizada and Shritama Mitra, is successfully entertaining the viewers. The show often manages to rank in the top 5. In this week's TRP report, the courtroom drama bagged the fifth spot and got a 1.8 rating.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get regular updates on your favorite shows!