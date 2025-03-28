Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Shivangi Joshi's birthday wish for rumored boyfriend Kushal Tandon is too sweet to miss; PICS

Popular and beloved actor Kushal Tandon celebrates his 40th birthday today (March 28). On this special day, fans, friends, colleagues, and well-wishers have extended their wishes and showered love on him. However, one wish that stands out is from Shivangi Joshi. Amidst rumors of a relationship between Shivangi and Kushal, the actress wished him a happy birthday by writing a heartfelt note. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress even shared a few unseen pictures with her rumored boyfriend, Kushal.

Taking to her Instagram, Shivangi Joshi uploaded a few pictures with the birthday boy, Kushal Tandon . In the caption of the post, Shivangi wished the actor happiness and success. The pictures appear to have been taken at a restaurant. Shivangi is seen wearing a beige outfit, while Kushal is sporting a white and black look.

Take a look at Shivangi Joshi's wish for Kushal Tandon here-

In the caption, Shivangi Joshi wrote, "Happy Birthday @therealkushaltandon. Wishing you a wonderful day and an amazing year ahead. May this year bring you happiness, success, and everything your heart desires. Hope it’s filled with exciting opportunities, growth, and beautiful moments that make you truly smile…Wishing you everything good in life…And of course, may your cheat meals be even more delicious this year because if anyone has earned them,it’s you! Lots of love."

Kushal also quickly reacted to Shivangi's post and dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section. Fans flooded the comment section and showered immense love on this rumored couple. One fan wrote, "No nazar please," another fan commented, "This bond is so precious," and so on, the comments continued.

For those who don't know, rumors of Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's relationship started circulating while they were shooting together for Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka. Their on-screen chemistry was immensely loved by the audience. Fans often shipped them on social media. While their work was appreciated, their off-screen bond was also getting immense love. Both have remained tight-lipped about it.

Workwise, Shivangi Joshi will soon be seen in an upcoming show titled Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. In this, she will star opposite Harshad Chopda. A promo of this was recently released and the audience is already in awe of their on-screen chemistry.