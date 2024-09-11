EXCLUSIVE: Suman Indori's Ashnoor Kaur on handling stress in TV industry; ‘People over exaggerate issues…’

After taking a break for a few years, Ashnoor Kaur has returned to the TV screens as the female lead in the Colors show Suman Indori. Kaur has been in the industry since childhood and has appeared in many popular shows such as Jhansi Ki Rani and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress mentioned that she took a break to focus on her academics and to break away from her child-actress image. In a frank conversation with Pinkvilla, Ashnoor also highlighted that some people often underestimate television.

Television requires a strong commitment to working for long hours without breaks. We asked Ashnoor if she is finding it difficult to get into the same groove after her comeback to TV. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress said, "Well, I feel at times, people over exaggerate the issues working in TV."

She added, "I believe working in every medium has its own set of pros and cons. And honestly, I have been lucky enough to work with great production houses that never extend their shifts beyond 12 hours. A lot depends on the production house that one is working with. With Suman Indori's production house LSD Films, things are pretty sorted."

Take a look at a recent promo of Suman Indori here:

The Patiala Babes actress further added, "In fact, I feel working for OTT is more difficult. During this break, I did a couple of projects, and there, I faced the issue of shifts being extended and thus the working hours expended. So, usually, they hire locations for a certain period and the shoot needs to be completed in that time frame thus, often, the shifts end up being extended. Whereas in TV, if shots are remaining, you can always shoot it the next day."

Ashnoor Kaur shared his love for the industry saying, "Also, I feel, I love working for TV. I love reaching the sets on time and shoot in front of the camera and then get exhausted and hit the bed. It is a very fulfilling thing and thus, I love working for the medium."

