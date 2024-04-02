Pinkvilla brings to you a fresh dose of exclusive news!

Bollywood's handsome hunk Ranveer Singh is enjoying bliss in his personal as well as professional lives. With a few talked-about projects in his kitty along with embracing faterhood, Singh seems to be in a joyous phase. Pinkvilla recently reported an exclusive update about Singh being a part of Aditya Dhar's upcoming project. Now, we have yet another exclusive piece of news about the actor.

Ranveer Singh returns to hosting

Pinkvilla's highly placed sources revealed that Ranveer Singh will soon make his comeback as a host with a brand new reality show. A source revealed that Singh is confirmed for the project which is said to be shot at the beautiful location of Abu Dhabi. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahanii actor debuted as a host with The Big Picture and was loved for his energetic and charismatic persona. Keeping the host in him alive, the actor will be seen returning to the genre in a fun avatar.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's post about his most talked about movie Don 3:

More about the new reality show

As per highly placed sources, the show will not be a long-formatted one which is one of the reasons why Singh gave a nod to the project. The show is set to go on floors from mid-May. The makers have been in the pre-production stage for quite some time now.

We reached out to Ranveer's representative. However, we are yet to hear back from them.

