EXCLUSIVE: Ankit Gupta on Bigg Boss 17: 'Isha and I were never too close, my support is with Abhishek'

Ever since Bigg Boss 17 started, the show has been providing the audiences with their daily dose of spicy content. The show is high on catfights, romance, betrayal, and more. One of the most talked about bonds in the show is that of Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya. The duo met on the sets of Udaariyaan.

While Abhishek mentioned that they were dating, Isha stated that they were exploring and weren't in a relationship per se. Pinkvilla got in touch with Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta and spoke to him about Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya.

Ankit Gupta on Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar from Bigg Boss 17

Udaariyaan co-star and Bigg Boss 16 fame Ankit Gupta said, "Abhishek has always been affected by Isha's presence. I just hope that he gets a grip on it and does well. I had a chat with Abhishek while he was going inside the house. I had advised him to be careful and maintain his dignity as Isha will also be inside the house. I told him to make sure that he doesn't get stuck in the same loop because we've seen him during Udaariyaan days."

Have a look at Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya's fight from Bigg Boss 17

Ankit Gupta extends his support to Abhishek Kumar for Bigg Boss 17

When asked who he is supporting between Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar in Bigg Boss 17, Ankit stated, "I have a great bond with Abhishek. I didn't have many conversations with Isha as such. Even during Udaariyaan days, we hardly spoke. Abhishek is like my younger brother and I will always support him. All I want to say is the very best of luck to him. I hope he gets over it and does well.

For the uninitiated, Isha Malviya's current boyfriend Samarth Jurel has entered the house and it has created a major drama inside the house. While Abhishek had a massive breakdown moment, Isha denied dating Samarth.

