EXCLUSIVE: Ankit Gupta on Junooniyatt going off air: 'There are other shows with poorer ratings still on air'

Junooniyatt had a great run, but the show will soon bid adieu to its viewers. It is speculated to have a happy ending with Jahaan and Elaahi getting back together. Pinkvilla recently got in touch with Ankit Gupta who played the character of Jahaan in Junooniyatt. In an exclusive chat, he opened up about the show's closure, having an idea about the same, and more.

Ankit Gupta shares his thoughts on Junooniyatt going off-air

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ankit Gupta who essayed the character of Jahaan in Junooniyatt expressed his thoughts on the show's closure. He said, "I think Junooniyatt was doing quite well. We had 1.3 TRP the last week, which makes the show number 2 or number 3 among all the shows on Colors. I feel there are poorer shows on the channel that are still on-air. But abhi kya bol sakte hai (what can one say). The decision has been taken by the channel and I'm sure there might be some internal discussion about the same before pulling the plug on the show. We have to respect the decision taken by the channel."

Have a look at Ankit Gupta's latest look from Junooniyatt

Ankit Gupta reveals having an idea about Junooniyatt going off-air

We asked Ankit if the news of Junooniyatt going off-air came as a surprise to him. The Udaariyaan actor said, "Well, not really! Honestly, I had an idea when we were shooting a recent promo wherein I put Sindoor in Elahi's hairline. I told somebody on the set either the show is shutting or it is slated to take a leap. Four days later, Sargun (Mehta) came on the sets and announced that the show was going off-air."

More about Junooniyatt

Junooniyatt began with the story of three passionate musicians and singers competing in a music competition, each with their own motives. Jahaan hoped to restore his parents' lost respect in their country, while Elahi aimed to find her mother. Jordan (Gautam Singh Vig) wanted to win the music competition to prove his worth to his father. However, with time, the story turned into a love triangle wherein Jordan and Elahi got married and developed a toxic relationship. When Jordan divorced Elahi, he tried to kill her.

