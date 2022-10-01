EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 16 house INSIDE PICS: Check out Salman Khan-led show’s circus themed set
Get a glimpse of Bigg Boss 16's circus themed house.
It is that time of the year again when all eyes are on the Salman Khan-led reality show Bigg Boss. The reality show is back with its 16th season and it was recently launched by the superstar host at a grand event held in Mumbai. In fact, Salman even introduced everyone to the first confirmed contestant of the season, Abdu Rozik. Well, Bigg Boss 16 will be airing from tonight, October 1 and like every season, all eyes are on the grand theme of the show and what the house is going to look like this time.
We have brought an exclusive sneak peek of the Bigg Boss 16 house before you can watch it on your television. Just like every year, this year too the Bigg Boss 16 house looks amazing. Staying true to the theme of the season, the Circus theme, Omung Kumar the creator of the house has kept the interiors and the colour theme accordingly. Be it the colour, lights or the props kept inside the house, everything will remind you of a circus.
Check out the pictures from the Bigg Boss 16 house:
Recently, Pinkvilla got in touch with the creator of Bigg Boss 16 house, Omung Kumar. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss 16 house designer Omung Kumar opened up about the idea behind the circus-themed house. Omung shared, "Last time when we completed the house, my wife Vanita was the production designer of the whole place, she said, 'Next year, we are going to do a circus theme. Take it whatever.' I said I'll tell the creatives if they have something, so she said, no we'll do the circus theme. So this time, we told the creatives that we'll do a circus theme, so they said, of course, we'll do whatever you want because they know that we live in this land, and this circus land is our land."
