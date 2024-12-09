MTV Hustle 4: Naezy reveals how he started rapping in his early days; says 'Maine bhi bahut saare gaane ratte...'
Naezy was the special guest on MTV Hustle 4 and disclosed being on cloud nine by witnessing the performances of the contestants.
MTV Hustle 4 is one of a kind! The show has been receiving immense love from the audience and the featured artists have set the bar for the rap industry too high. After an electrifying weekend with one and only Raja Kumari, the show welcomed Naezy as a special guest. The Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame not only enjoyed the powerful performances of the contestants but also made a heartfelt revelation about his career.
When Pho, Siyaahi, and Lashcurry performed ‘Baawe Hum Jeet Gaye,’ judges Raftaar and Ikka were left quite impressed. The act celebrated their individual strengths in a perfectly harmonized act. Reacting to the same, Naezy said, “Maine bhi bahut saare gaane ratte, maine bhi waise hi shuru kiya tha (I also started by memorizing a lot of songs; I also started in the same way).”
He went on to add, “Ek aisa gaana nikala jisse poora scene switch ho gaya, phir woh gaane ko tumne agar yaad karke tumne rap seekha hai toh tum ekdum sahi direction main ho bhai (I released a song that changed the whole scene, then if you remember that song and you have learned rap, then you are in the right direction, brother).”
Further, Dharmik and Sense’s collaboration left the judges speechless. Their act was all about the duality of human nature. Praising the artists, Naezy remarked, “Tumhari performance ke baad main ek cheez toh bolunga—mera MTV Hustle pe aana vasool ho gaya (After your performance I will say one thing—my arrival on MTV Hustle became worth every penny).”
Talking about other acts in the show, the stage erupted with 99side teaming with none other than Mumbai’s lyrical powerhouse, Gravity! They perform ‘Bambai City.’ In addition to them, Naam Sujal and Vichaar redefined the conscious rap ‘Mudda Kya Hai,’ while Madtrip and Little Bhatia performed ‘Neta G’s.
