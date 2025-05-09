Elvish Yadav's mother shares her ideal daughter-in-law expectations; watch Laughter Chefs promo

Laughter Chefs' special Mother's Day segment will welcome mothers of all the contestants. In this special segment, the contestants will pay tribute to their moms for their selfless sacrifices. During this, Elvish Yadav's mother will be seen speaking about her son's marriage after Krushna Abhishek teases her. While talking to him, Elvish's mother will express the qualities she wants in her future daughter-in-law.

Colors TV uploaded a new promo of Laughter Chefs on their social media handle. As the promo begins, Elvish Yadav is seen asking for instructions from his mother for a recipe but gets shocked when his mother informs him that she has no idea about the dish. Meanwhile, Samarth Jurel's mother instructs him and Abhishek Kumar. Seeing this, Abhishek mentions how, for the first time, a dish is getting properly cooked at his station.

Krushna Abhishek then asks Elvish Yadav's mother, "How do you want your daughter-in-law to be?" The YouTuber's mother replied, "Muje aisi bahu chahiye joh mujse bana ke rakhe (I want a daughter-in-law who can be friendly with me)." This leaves Krushna surprised.

Watch Elvish Yadav's mother's statement here-

The caption of this promo read, "Jinhone di chefs ko khaane banaane ki seekh, kya unke liye bana paayenge woh dish lazeez?"

Speaking about Elvish Yadav's personal life, the popular YouTuber is rumored to have been in a long-distance relationship for a long time. While Elvish often shares updates about his relationship and talks about his girlfriend, he has never revealed the identity of his ladylove online. It was during his stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2 when Elvish confirmed his relationship.

In one of the initial episodes of Laughter Chefs, Elvish confirmed that he will tie the knot with his girlfriend in 2025. This revelation came after Bharti Singh teased Elvish and told him to introduce his girlfriend. Elvish then confessed that he would instead invite her for the wedding. Elvish had told Bharti, "I will invite you to the wedding in 2025." This had left everyone shocked and excited. Workwise, Elvish Yadav is also seen as a gang leader on MTV Roadies XX.

Coming back to Laughter Chefs, the hit cooking reality show premiered in January and airs every weekend.

