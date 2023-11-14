Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 EXCLUSIVE: Shiv Thakare 'feels lucky to participate in three reality shows in one year'

Shiv Thakare is now a known name in the industry. With his passion, dedication, and genuine love for work, Shiv has successfully made a special place in the hearts of the viewers. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Shiv Thakare opened up feeling blessed for getting one show after another.

Shiv Thakare on bagging reality shows one after the other

Shiv Thakare expressed his feelings on this big achievement and said, "I am happy that I got shows after one and another. I feel lucky that I got to participate in three big reality shows in one year and after this show, I have a lot of plans too. But there is this thing that after one show new doors of opportunity open for you. I am hoping and praying for the same love and support of my family and fans for the future. I'll always strive to entertain and surprise my fans."

Take a look at Shiv Thakare's recent performance in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Shiv Thakare on his first performance in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Talking about his opening performance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, he said, “Instead of me, my viewers and fans will be the correct person to give feedback on my first performance on the Jhalak. I will be waiting for everyone's comments on the same. Performing on my favorite song ‘Malhari’ with huge props, all that setup, settings, costumes, and rehearsals, I was happy performing at the prestigious stage."

He added, "After all, I was doing yet another reality show on such a huge platform and working on many different things. This was making me happier from the bottom of my heart.”

Shiv Thakare in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Shiv Thakare had a roller coaster journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Initially, he found it difficult to get his form, but he continued to perform all the stunts with a lot of zeal and positivity. With his dedication, he reached the final week.

In Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare was one of the most talked about contestants. He was announced as the first runner-up of the show.

Before these shows, Shiv has also participated in Bigg Boss Marathi 2 and Roadies.

