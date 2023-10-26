EXCLUSIVE: Mouni Roy on taking up Temptation Island; 'My friends call me for relationship advice'

The dating reality show Temptation Island is all set to stream on Jio Cinema soon. The show has been in the news for its grandeur, and many popular names are joining it. Temptation Island will have Mouni Roy as the Queen of Hearts in the show. Pinkvilla was the first one to break the news about Karan Kundrra's association with the same show, who is all set to co-host it.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Mouni Roy, and in a brief chat, the talented actress spoke about taking up Temptation Island as a host, her thoughts on temptations in relationships, and more. Read on to know more.

What made Mouni Roy take up Temptation Island?

When asked what interested her in taking the show up, Mouni Roy said, "So, people around me always tell me that I can comprehend human emotions very well. My friends call me over if they have fights as they know that I'll give my honest opinion and won't be biased. This quality will really help me in the show. Also, this is the first time that the show is being remade in India, so that becomes a novelty, and I thought it would be great to take it up."

She added, "I haven't seen any couple-based reality show because I want to be as real as I can in the show. I'm looking forward to the people watching the show."

Mouni Roy on her thoughts about temptations in a relationship

We asked Mouni Roy about her thoughts on infidelity and temptations in a relationship, and the Brahmastra actress said, "Personally if you ask me about temptations in relationships, if the relationship is strong enough, there can't be space for a third person to enter the dynamics. If a person gives in to the temptation and cheats, that only means that the person's relationship wasn't strong enough."

Mouni Roy and Karan Kundrra will be seen appearing on Bigg Boss 17 Weekend ka Vaar to promote Temptation Island.

Mouni Roy, on having a jam-packed schedule

We asked Mouni if she has a favorite from Bigg Boss 17, and she said, "Honestly, I haven't really gotten the time to follow the show. I hardly attended one Durga Puja and went for the shoot in Alibaug."

Pinkvilla wishes Mouni all the best for this new journey!

