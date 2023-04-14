EXCLUSIVE: Namish Taneja gets nostalgic about Baisakhi; Ankit Gupta and more extend wishes

Today, April 14, we celebrate the auspicious festival of Baisakhi. Baisakhi is an auspicious Hindu and Sikh festival that signifies the harvest season and has great religious significance as well. The occasion is observed to mark the new spring year and the formation of Khalsa Panth under Guru Gobind Singh who was the 10th Sikh Guru. Baisakhi is celebrated by performing the traditional dance bhangra, visiting the gurudwaras, decorating the home with colourful decor items, and exchanging sweets.

Namish Taneja gets nostalgic about Baisakhi:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Namish Taneja who essays the role of Ashish in Maitree spoke about celebrating the festival of Baisakhi. Namish said, “Baisakhi marks the beginning of the season of harvest and also marks the formation of the Khalsa Panth of warriors under Guru Gobind Singh. I remember, when I was kid, we used to celebrate this day together at home, and in the evening there used to be celebrations set up in the society, where everyone danced their heart out with full energy and zeal. Also, on this day every year, I go to Gurdwara and seek blessings from Baba Ji. This year as well, I will do the same, and celebrate it with my family.”

Ankit Gupta, Hitesh Bharadwaj, and Kamya Panjabi talk about the importance of Baisakhi:

Ankit Gupta, who is essaying the role of Jahaan in Junooniyatt, says, “Baisakhi stands for the chance to bloom and flourish. I hope the spring season offers us the new beginnings we always wanted. May we create art that resonates with others and welcome this wonderful new phase of the earth.”

Hitesh Bharadwaj, who is essaying the role of Ekam in Udaariyaan, says, “The festival of Baisakhi is a celebration of abundance and prosperity, but it's also a reminder of the importance of sharing our blessings with those around us. Here’s hoping that we use our talent and success to make a positive impact on the world. May we find joy in every step we take towards fulfilling our dreams.”

Kamya Panjabi, who is essaying the role of Nandini in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, says, “Baisakhi is a time to celebrate our differences and pray for the blessings we have. May the onset of spring make us think about the little joys of life. I hope we share what we have with others and continue to be grateful for the farmers who cultivate food with abundant love.”

Jasmin Bhasin also took to her social media and shared a post wishing her fans and followers on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi. Sharing her picture, Jasmin wrote, "Happy Baisakhi."

Pinkvilla Team wishes everyone Happy Baisakhi!

