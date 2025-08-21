Does Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah earn Rs 65,000 per episode? Find out

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah holds a special place in the hearts of all the 2000s kids. Every character of the show has a separate fan base among the audience. Munmun Dutta, who is widely popular for playing Babita Ji, is a household name. The actress has a massive fan following on her social media handles. She often makes headlines for her link-up rumors. Here's diving deep into the professional side of Munmun Dutta and her salary per episode in India's one of most loved shows.

Munmun Dutta's salary revealed for each episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

According to a report published in ETimes in 2024, Munmun Dutta makes Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 per episode in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Though we couldn't confirm her exact salary, the range can be taken into account as her reported paycheck.

Munmuna Dutta's character Babita Ji holds a crucial role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She is the neighbour of TMKOC's lead pair, Jethalal and Daya, and the wife of Krishnan Iyer (played by Tanuj Mahashabde).

Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi, shares a cheerful and flirtatious chemistry with Babita Ji. Unlike all the other characters of the show, Munmun Dutta's character is very modern, which not only adds glamour to the show but also a new flavor and humor.

Munmun Dutta's net worth soars from Rs 29 crore to Rs 40 crore

Munmun Dutta had a net worth of Rs 29 crore as of 2021. As per reports, her net worth surged to a massive Rs 40 crore in the next two years, by 2024. She primarily earns from acting projects, brand endorsement, and other paid partnerships.

Reportedly, the actress owns two cars- a Toyota Innova and a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, both valued together at Rs 27 lakh.

The actress started her acting journey in 2004 with a show titled Hum Sab Baraati. Interestingly, Dilip Joshi was also a part of that show.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

