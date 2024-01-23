EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 17's Isha Malviya REACTS on Abhishek Kumar stealing her hairband

Bigg Boss 17 had a shocking eviction last week. After Ayesha Khan's elimination by the audiences, the nominated contestants were Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and Isha Malviya. Salman Khan announced Isha Malviya to be the one getting evicted. The announcement left her shocked.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Isha Malviya spoke at length about her shocking eviction, Abhishek Kumar's emotional outburst, his feelings for her and Khanzaadi and more.

Isha Malviya on Abhishek Kumar stealing her hairband

After Isha's eviction, her luggage was kept in the store room and Abhishek flicked her hairband and kept it as a memento. Talking about the same, Isha mentioned that she doesn't believe that Abhishek has genuine feelings for her as even when they were in a relationship, he used to do and say hurtful things and later on cry and play the sympathy card. She added that when Abhishek is aware that she is now with Samarth, he shouldn't have taken the hairband. She stated that if he had genuine feelings for her, he wouldn't announce having the same for Khanzaadi.

Isha said, "Maine aise hi usse Nakli Kumar ka naam nahi diya hai." (I haven't given the title of fake Kumar to Abhishek just like that.)

Checkout the entire interview of Isha Malviya with Pinkvilla here-

Advertisement

Isha Malviya added that if Abhishek really wants her back into his life, it only goes to prove her conduct in the relationship and the amount of chances she gave to him despite his repeated goof-ups.

Isha Malviya on Abhishek Kumar playing a sympathy card

Isha mentioned that unfortunately, Abhishek played a strong sympathy card which made her look heartless and rigid which made her claims appear false. She added that one thing that she didn't do in the show is play the sympathy card and narrate her sob stories in every nook and corner of the Bigg Boss house. She said, "If I'd also cried and narrated my sob story, I'd also got sympathy but that's not my personality."

She added that she believes in facing everything that life has in store for her with reality.

Isha Malviya on Abhishek Kumar's apology

Isha mentioned that Abhishek also has a pattern of playing a victim card after saying the most hurtful things. She said that he would say the ugliest thing and later cry and apologize. She said, "I'm not like that. I'd never apologize after what I tell anyone because I have strong reasons to say what I said and I'll stand by it. I don't entertain and support that."

When asked if she'll stay in touch with Abhishek post the show, she said, "No, I don't think so."

Isha Malviya on denying being in a relationship with Samarth Jurel

When Samarth Jurel entered the show as Isha Malviya's boyfriend, she refused the claims initially and after Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui explained to her, she accepted her relationship with Samarth. Talking about the same, Isha said that she's a girl and didn't want to announce her relationship on a national platform.

She mentioned that she earlier had discussions with Samarth and they had decided to keep the relationship a secret for various reasons. When he suddenly came on the show, she was surprised and took time to accept the truth.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande says she is proud to talk about Sushant Singh Rajput on the show; here's why