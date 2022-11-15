EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Neil Bhatt reveals being bullied in childhood

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been part of the top 5 shows on the TRP list for more than two years. The leads of the show including Neil Bhatt have been getting lots of appreciation for the success of the show and his acting. Apart from being a fabulous actor, he is also an excellent dancer. In fact, he started his career with the dance reality show Kaboom, where he won first place. He went on to do numerous TV shows too. The actor is an introvert in nature and very rarely opens up about his personal life. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Neil Bhatt shared about his childhood.

Laal Ishq actor shared that he was a playful child but he used to be in his ‘La La land’. He revealed that he was an introvert and didn’t talk much and even if he smiled, he used to smile for himself and not show it to others.

Reveals about being bullied

The actor shared in the interview that he was bullied by his peers when he was in 8th and 9th standard but he never let that affect his other aspects of life. He shared that he was a Kho Kho champ of school, a district-level athlete. He also did gymnastics and karate. He added, “As I was bullied, my personality became introvert, but it did not affect other aspects of my life.” He shared that as he was good at many things, his peers became jealous of him and tried to put him down by bullying him.

Neil Bhatt's personal life

Neil has studied law but acting and dance was always his passion. He is also an expert in gymnastics and capoeira. The actor is married to his Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-star Aishwarya Sharma and they fell in love while working together. The couple tied the knot on 30 November 2021 in Ujjain.