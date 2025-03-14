'There were tears in my eyes:' Nikki Tamboli reveals WHY she celebrated Holi after 3 years on Celebrity MasterChef; EXCLUSIVE

Nikki Tamboli is a popular name in the showbiz world. After impressing everyone with her stint in reality shows, Nikki is currently ruling hearts in Celebrity MasterChef. However, she is now all set to take a short break from her hectic schedule to celebrate the festival of Holi. Recently, Nikki Tamboli talked about the Holi rituals she follows and revealed that she hasn't celebrated the festival for three years now.

While exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, Nikki Tamboli revealed that she hasn't celebrated Holi for 3 years after her brother's demise. Explaining the reason behind this, the actress shared, "For the past three years, I haven't played Holi the way I used to after my brother's passing. The festival just hasn't felt the same without him."

However, Nikki emphasised that on Celebrity MasterChef, she felt connected to Holi again as she celebrated the occasion with her father. The actress added, "But during Celebrity MasterChef, something changed. My father and I played Holi together for the first time since my brother's demise. It was an emotional moment- there were tears in my eyes, yet a part of me felt connected to the festival again. Even now, I don't let anyone put colors on me, but Holi will always be close to my heart."

Nikki further called Holi a "festival of joy" and recalled her most cherished memories of the festival. "My most cherished Holi memories are from my childhood, celebrating with my brother. We would team up to drench everyone in colors, throw water balloons, and have the best time running around the neighborhood.

She continued, "The entire family would come together, making it a day filled with laughter and fun. Those carefree days, when Holi was all about excitement and togetherness are something I deeply treasure," she said.

The Bigg Boss 14 fame also talked about the delicacies she enjoys on Holi. Recalling her childhood memories of the occasion, Nikki said, "Holi celebrations in my childhood were never complete without homemade snacks. After playing with colors, my entire family would come together to make vada pav, thandai, and a variety of festive treats."

Nikki, who is currently seen in Celebrity MasterChef added, "It wasn't just about eating; it was about the process, everyone in the house helping, the kitchen filled with delicious aromas, and the excitement of sharing it with our society. Even today, whenever I think of Holi, these flavors instantly bring back those beautiful memories."

Workwise, Nikki Tamboli has been a part of several shows, such as Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5.