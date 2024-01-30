Happy Birthday Haarsh Limbachiyaa: Did you know he wrote dialogues for THIS film? Exploring his lesser-known facts

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are a couple who truly complement each other. They have made a name for themselves by hosting shows and delivering hilarious jokes. Whether it's creating a vlog inside the Bigg Boss 17 house or presenting television shows, they have always managed to entertain the audience. Their faultless comic timing has earned them a great deal of popularity and admiration.

Well, today is a special day! Haarsh Limbachiyaa turns a year older as he celebrates his birthday. Apart from his talent as a host, comedian, and writer, many people are also fond of his appealing style statements. On his birthday, let us dive into some lesser-known facts about the TV star.

1. Haarsh Limbachiyaa is a writer

Many people might not know that Haarsh Limbachiyaa has worked as a writer for several TV shows. He has contributed to the writing of shows like Comedy Circus Ke Tansen, Comedy Nights Bachao, and Comedy Nights Live, among others. In addition, he has also written for shows such as Khatra Khatra Khatra, Hum Tum Aur Quarantine, and more.

2. Haarsh Limabachiyaa works as a host

Haarsh is a highly versatile individual as he has not confined himself to writing shows only but has also ventured into the domain of hosting television shows. He frequently appears as a presenter alongside his wife, Bharti Singh. Together, the duo adds humor and entertainment whenever they perform on stage.

3. Haarsh Limabachiyaa turns lyricist

Haarsh not only possesses the talents of a TV personality and writer, but he also ventured into the space of lyricism with the title track of the movie Malang, directed by Mohit Suri. Together with Kunaal Vermaa, he penned the lyrics for the track. Haarsh Limbachiyaa revealed that he crossed paths with Mohit during their time on the reality show Nach Baliye. Interestingly, Haarsh and his wife, Bharti Singh, participated as contestants on the show.

Haarsh said, "Mohit Sir was a judge. I told him that I write lyrics and that I am a poet. Then I ended up writing the first draft, which he liked. Now the film is set to release and (the song) has been trending on YouTube." For the uninitiated, Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu in the lead roles.

4. Haarsh Limabachiyaa runs a podcast

It is true that ever since Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limabachiyaa got married, the two have shared an unbreakable bond and reflected major couple goals. Be it their personal lives or the professional front, the two are always by each other's side.

Apart from hosting and presenting television shows as a pair, the two have also started their own podcast. They own a YouTube channel where they upload their videos while having conversations with the guest stars. Interestingly, they keep giving a sneak peek into their life by maintaining an active social media presence.

5. Haarsh Limbachiyaa as a dialogue writer

Do you know Haarsh Limbachiyaa served as a dialogue writer for Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi? Yes, it’s true. He says, “Being a writer, my aim has always been to encourage people sitting home, struggling in their daily lives.”

6. Haarsh Limbachiyaa in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Even though Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh didn't have a major role in Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur rani Kii Prem Kahaani, their presence was still quite noticeable. In case you're not familiar with the movie, it's a romantic comedy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the main couple, who have completely different personalities.

7. Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh's love story

Comedienne Bharti Singh and writer Harsh Limbachiyaa’s love story is straight out of a fairytale. They met on the sets of Comedy Circus, where Bharti was a contestant, and the latter was on the team as the scriptwriter. Gradually, the two became friends and got closer. Soon, Bharti and Haarsh started dating and got engaged in May 2017.

After a few months, the couple got married in November, and it was a glamorous event with many celebrities. Their first child was born on April 3. They had a baby boy and named him Laksh, also known as Golla. When their adorable little one turned three months old, the amazing couple finally showed his face to the world.

8. Haarsh Limbachiyaa's bond with his family

Haarsh shares a very close and lovable bond with his family. While Bharti is from a Punjabi family, Haarsh Limbachiyaa hails from a Gujarati family. Even after belonging to different backgrounds, the two have always been seen respecting each other's cultures.

Golla brings out the child in Haarsh, as he loves playing with his son. He always finds ways to spend quality time with him. Moreover, even when the cameras are off, Limabchiyaa enjoys playful banter with his wife. Bharti and Haarsh set relationship goals by showing affection publicly. They share their stories, cook for one another, and do various things to keep their bond strong. Interestingly, Haarsh also has a fondness for tattoos.

Pinkvilla wishes Haarsh Limbachiyaa a very happy and healthy birthday!