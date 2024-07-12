Heeramandi fame Jayati Bhatia opens up about her decision to not have kids: 'A lot of problem of our country is...'

Seasoned actress Jayati Bhatia is 54. She has played the on-screen role of a mother in different projects. From essaying Mata ji in Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim's Sasural Simar Ka to essaying Sonakshi Sinha's mom in Dahaad, her motherly roles have been iconic. Even in her latest offering, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, the senior actress does not play the role of a mom but has maternal love for Saima and Iqbal. However, in reality, Jayati does not have any children.

In a recent interview, she revealed why she decided not to "procreate."

Jayati Bhatia reveals the reason to not have kids:

During an interview with ETimes, Jayati Bhatia revealed that she does not have kids by choice. Heeramandi's Phatto reveals that "I have a problem with the expectation that people have over children." She believes that kids should come into this world to bring joy and happiness. This is the reason she never wanted to have a child. However, the 54-year-old actress feels that she is stunned by the fact that how nurturing she is!

Jayati Bhatia's Instagram:

Jayati Bhatia does not want to have children:

The actress, who has a lot of love for her character Phatto from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heermandi: The Diamond Bazaar has a botheration. She has been troubled with the population of the country, since a kid and was clear that adoption was something she always wanted to do, as would not procreate. The senior star also had issues with the act that people had kids so that they could grow and take responsibility for their parents.

Advertisement

Does Jayati Bhatia miss having a child?

Jayati Bhatia, further revealed, in the interview that she does not miss having a baby as she wants to give her love to all, and does not have any expectations of getting love back in return. However, the actress agrees that loneliness not creeping in, despite not having a child.

Jayati Bhatia's professional front:

As of now, the Namkarann actress is loving all the love she has received for her role as Phatto in Heeramandi. However, she is disturbed by the discrimination, she had to face as an actor whose primary beat was TV. Jayati does not want to be boxed as an actor and feels, that for a star to act the medium has to be understood.



ALSO READ: THIS Heeramandi actor visits Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar's house to meet their son Ruhaan