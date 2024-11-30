Himanshi Khurana finds influencer's hilarious take on 'happy exes' too relatable; Check out her reaction

Popular actress Hiimanshi Khurana, who recently celebrated her 33rd birthday, has maintained silence about her relationship status ever since her break-up with ex-boyfriend Asim Riaz. While the latter posts pictures with a mystery girl, giving rise to the speculation that he has moved on, fans are curious about Himanshi's relationship status. Amidst this, recently, the actress reacted to a post of a popular social media influencer who mocked pretentious exes and their happy girlfriends.

The social media influencer Fizah Khan shared a clip that begins with her saying, "Agar wo tumko chhodke dusre se shaadi kar liya, arrey use karne do. Jo insaan tumhare itne achha hone ke baad, tumhare saath kuch nibhaye nahi. Socho us bechari ladki, uske maa baap ne kis bure waqt mein wo ladka uske jholi mein dala.

(If he left you and married someone else, let him be. A person who couldn't stay with you despite how good you were to him—just think about that poor girl, how her parents handed over this man to her during such an unfortunate time in her life.)"

She adds that the boy hasn't changed even with this new girlfriend. It's the girl who pretends to be happy by uploading nice stories on social media. "Tum bhi toh karte the, jab ye rulata tha, tum khush hone ki acting karte the, ye bhi wahi kar rahi hain. (You did the same, didn’t you? When he used to make you cry, you pretended to be happy. She's doing the same thing now.)"

Watch the influencer's video below:

She continues by saying that the woman is only pretending to be happy to make us jealous. She’s not going to admit that her life has been completely ruined since this man entered. Continuing her advice, she says, "Itna dil pe nahi leneka aur uska status dekhna chhod do. Status toh taab dekhna jab ye aurat usko ayesi laat maregi, ye akela padha rahega, isko koi nahi milegi. Kyunki jo ayese wale hote hain na, dhoke wale, yaha maze mare, waha jake shaadi kare, ayesa log ko kuch nahi milta. Na aulaad ka pyaar, na biwi ka pyaar, gatt na jati hain, inhike karmo se. Tum tension maat lo, samjhe tum?"

(Don’t take it to heart so much, and stop looking at her status. Watch her status only when she kicks him out of her life so hard that he ends up all alone, with no one left for him. Because men like this—those who betray others, enjoy here, and then go marry there—don’t get anything in life. They don’t get the love of children, they don’t get the love of a wife, and their lives fall apart because of their own deeds. So don’t stress, okay?)

Actress Himanshi Khurana commented on the post, "Arrey (laughter emojis)."

Check out Himanshi Khurana's reaction below:

Asim and Himanshi had a highly publicized relationship that began in the Bigg Boss 13 house and continued for years after the show. However, the couple reportedly parted ways earlier this year. Asim and Himanshi cited different religious beliefs as the reason for their breakup.

