EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Hina Khan reveals how Rocky Jaiswal REACTS to praises he receives for his support amid her stage three breast cancer

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal have been the industry's most-loved celebrity couple. Over the years, their relationship has grown to be stronger and inspiring. After Hina's stage three breast cancer diagnosis, Rocky's support for Hina has been commendable. From standing beside her through her tough times to being an emotional support, Rocky has proved to be an ideal partner. Recently, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Hina praised her beau.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Hina Khan praised Rocky Jaiswal and shared how he responded to the praises he receives for his support. She mentioned Farah Khan praised Rocky on Celebrity MasterChef, and the latter was surprised to hear praise. Hina shared, "Rocky told Farah, 'I don't understand what extraordinary I have done. Isn't this what a partner is supposed to do?' So Farah told him how people these days don't do these things for their partners."

Hina expressed her confusion, stating why people don't do these things for their partners despite loving each other. She further praised her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, and said, "I'm blessed with the right partner in my life." Sharing her feelings, the actress said that although she feels the pain and struggles, she focuses on the positive side. Hina said, "Every girl deserves a partner like Rocky. He is just too good."

Speaking about her work life, Hina revealed that she is ready to work again. She further disclosed, "When I was diagnosed, I had two projects that I had to leave. Someone else was cast." The Bigg Boss 11 fame said that she is ready to work.

In the same interview, Hina spoke about her childhood days, her battle with stage three breast cancer, the love that she has been receiving from everyone, her approach toward life, and more. She even spoke about her parents, her fans, and the love she has received from the industry.

On the professional front, Hina Khan rose to fame after portraying the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After this, the actress participated in the hit, controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11. During her stint in the show, the actress received the title of 'Sher Khan,' and time and again, she has proved to be a fighter.

