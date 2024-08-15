Independence Day 2024: Ankita Lokhande, Gauahar Khan, and others share love for India with patriotic messages

As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day, several celebrities took to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes to fans and fellow citizens. The patriotic spirit was evident as Ankita Lokhande, Gauahar Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Gurmeet Choudhary, Aishwarya Sharma, and others shared their messages, each highlighting the essence of freedom and the importance of the day.

Ankita Lokhande’s message was filled with pride and positivity. She wrote on X, "It makes my heart filled with pride when I say I’m an Indian. Embracing the power of freedom and celebrating the true essence of unity and strength. Wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day🇮🇳 #स्वतंत्रता_दिवस #JaiHind." Her words encapsulated the spirit of the day, emphasizing the values of unity and strength that define the nation.

Gauahar Khan, posted a picture, dressed in a white suit, twinning with her son, all set to celebrate Independence Day. She also penned a long note about patriotism which began with, "The feeling of patriotism was instilled in me by my parents , I’m a grandchild of a freedom fighter , in school my fave line to repeat was, all Indians are my brothers and sisters , naye daur se likhenge hum milkar nayi kahani ,was my promise to self as an Indian to do better for my community, for my nation ."

Advertisement

Further, she continued writing about how she made small promises as a child, like not to litter everywhere. "Indiaaaaaa indiaaa is the most charged slogan ever. every Independence Day I remember the child that I was as an Indian n how deeply I feel for my country . Everything is personal when it comes to my country , it’s just the way it has always been," added the actress.

She concluded the note with a positive note on instilling true patriotism in her child, Zehaan, as the little one celebrates his first Independence Day as a toddler.

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui kept it short and sweet, writing on X, “Azaadi mubarak ho doston!” He also attached tricolor emojis in the post.

Actress Kavita Kaushik, known for her strong opinions, posted a picture of herself draped in a saree, holding the Indian flag. Her caption, however, was a subtle reminder, which reads, "Happy independence day Dearest India ... just don't forget women still aren't free or safe here..."

Advertisement

Television heartthrob Gurmeet Choudhary shared a more elaborate message, saying, "Happy 78th Independence Day to all! 🇮🇳 Let's honor the spirit of freedom and the sacrifices that made it possible. Jai Hind!" He accompanied his post with a video featuring the Indian flag flowing proudly above, a visual representation of his love for the country.

Romiit Raaj, famed for his role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain, expressed his patriotism with a simple yet powerful message: "Jai Hind 🇮🇳 Bharat Mata Ki Jai #HappyIndependenceDay2024 #BharatMataKiJai #IndiaAt78." He also shared a video of himself with the Indian flag, reflecting his deep respect for the nation.

Pinkvilla wishes all readers Happy Independence Day!

ALSO READ: Independence Day 2024 EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar says, 'I take this opportunity to teach my son about the courage and...'