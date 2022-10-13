Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 EXCLUSIVE: Choreographer Nishant Bhat opens up on entering as a contestant

Nishant Bhat is a renowned choreographer, who choreographed several top-notch celebrities from the entertainment world. He has appeared on reality shows like Dance Deewane, and interestingly, he marked his debut in the television industry as a choreographer with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3. In 2010, he made Ankita Lokhande dance to his tunes in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7. The world has come full circle for this lad, as now, he is seen on the show's tenth season as a celebrity contestant.

Nishant Bhat quit Dance Deewane 3 midway in order to participate in Bigg Boss OTT, which was hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. He was loved for his carefree personality and was lauded for his friendship with Raqesh Bapat and Pratik Sehajpal. Nishant was then offered Bigg Boss 15, where he reached the finale and walked with the cash bag. This isn't enough, he did back-to-back reality shows and the latest one was Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Seems like Nishant has decided to tick off all the major reality shows from his bucket list. He has now participated Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as a wild card contestant.