Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 EXCLUSIVE: Choreographer Nishant Bhat opens up on entering as a contestant
Nishant Bhat had participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3 as a choreographer and that also marked his debut in TV industry.
Nishant Bhat is a renowned choreographer, who choreographed several top-notch celebrities from the entertainment world. He has appeared on reality shows like Dance Deewane, and interestingly, he marked his debut in the television industry as a choreographer with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3. In 2010, he made Ankita Lokhande dance to his tunes in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7. The world has come full circle for this lad, as now, he is seen on the show's tenth season as a celebrity contestant.
Nishant Bhat quit Dance Deewane 3 midway in order to participate in Bigg Boss OTT, which was hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. He was loved for his carefree personality and was lauded for his friendship with Raqesh Bapat and Pratik Sehajpal. Nishant was then offered Bigg Boss 15, where he reached the finale and walked with the cash bag. This isn't enough, he did back-to-back reality shows and the latest one was Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Seems like Nishant has decided to tick off all the major reality shows from his bucket list. He has now participated Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as a wild card contestant.
On aiming to judge dance reality shows next
Sharing his excitement about the show, Nishant Bhat exclusively told Pinkvilla that he wants to earn the right to be on the judges' panel. Nishant said, " I aim to be on the other side of the dance floor, and rightfully earn my seat on the judging panel."
On his toughest competitor
Nishant Bhat shared, "At this point every contestant is a tough competition, having to enter mid-season and that too as a wild card puts double the press to make a mark. So I would not take anyone lightly."
On journey becoming easy for him as he's already a choreographer
"Like Karan Johar sir said, for me, I am my competition. I have to beat my expectations and surpass what people have already seen me do in the past. I have to live up to the expectations of the makers of the show, the judging panel and more so the choreographer community I represent. So the pressure is on," concluded Nishant Bhat.
