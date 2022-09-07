EXCLUSIVE: Chandan Prabhakar not part of The Kapil Sharma Show’s new season; Says ‘Wanted to take a break’
Pinkvilla had recently reported that Krushna Abhishek too won’t be a part of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.
Pinkvilla recently was the first to report that Krushna Abhishek won’t be a part of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS). A source had informed that the new season of the comedy show will be seen in a completely new avatar with the makers making a few changes to it. Krushna had even confirmed the news of his exit stating, “Not doing it. Agreement issues.” Now, we have learnt that Chandan Prabhakar, who played Chandu on TKSS, too won’t be a part of the upcoming season.
Confirming the news, Chandan says, “Yes, I will not be a part of this season of The Kapil Sharma Show and there is no specific reason. I just wanted to take a break.” Chandan was also not a part of Kapil’s recent Australia tour. Kapil and Chandan have been friends for many years, and share a great equation.
Earlier we had also reported that Bharti Singh too won’t actively be a part of the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show. “I am on a short break, and I am doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li'l Champs 9) too. So it’s not that I won’t do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won’t be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par 'beech beech' mein dikhungi because I also have a baby now, and have some shows and events too,” Bharti had said.
Meanwhile, the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will go on air from September 10 and will feature Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Sidharth Sagar, Kiku Sharda, Srishty Rode, and Sumona Chakravarti, among a few others. Akshay Kumar has already shot for a special episode with the team.
