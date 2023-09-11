Kapil Sharma's early morning trek to Nandi Hills is all about serene beauty; Archana Puran Singh REACTS

Kapil Sharma, known for his exceptional comic timing, is among the well-known stars of the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. It seems like Kapil and his friends, including Archana Puran Singh, are focusing on their physical and mental health and are busy exploring new activities. They are presently residing in Bengaluru for a rejuvenation retreat. From going on early morning walks to meditating, Kapil and Archana are having a beautiful time as they have travelled away from the city's hustle and bustle.

Kapil Sharma's early morning trek to Nandi Hills:

Today, again the comedian-actor took to his social media handle to give a glimpse of his early morning shenanigans to his fans and followers. Through this video, Kapil Sharma offered a sneak peek to his fans of his early morning trek to Nandi Hills. Kapil is seen donning grey short pants, black hoodie and is also wearing a mask. This video has a glimpse of several shots captured at various spots of Nandi Hills. Sharing this video which captures serene beauty, the Zwigato actor captioned, "Blessings #gratitude."

Watch Kapil Sharma's video here-

Fans and celebs react:

As soon as this video was shared by Kapil Sharma, fans flooded the comment section with their amazing comments. Archana Puran Singh also commented on the video and wrote, "What a lovely reel... it beautifully captures the essence of our trip to Nandi Hills Kapil."

A glimpse of Kapil Sharma's flourishing career:

It was in 2013 when Kapil launched his own reality show, Comedy Nights with Kapil, under his banner K9 Productions on Colors. The show was a massive hit amongst the audience and the comedian and his team received tremendous love from his fans. In 2016, Comedy Nights with Kapil ended on Colors, and then the comedian launched his new show titled The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV. There have been several seasons of the show and each season received immense love from the viewers. Over the years, he has ventured into acting and producing, solidifying his position as a versatile and influential figure in the entertainment industry. Kapil has also acted in several films such as Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Firangi, Zwigato

