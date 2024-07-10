Katha Ankahee's Aditi Sharma wishes her 'happy space' Sarwar Ahuja on his birthday in mushiest way; PICS

Katha Ankahee actress Aditi Sharma has a reason to celebrate today, as it is the birthday of her darling husband Sarwar Ahuja. She posted an array of adorable and cheesy pictures, that screamed romance. Her post made us believe that true love never fades away and you always want to celebrate your partner in every way and on every occasion.

Aditi Sharma wishes Sarwar Ahuja on birthday in the cutest way:

Aditi Sharma, earlier today took to her Instagram handle to post four pictures and wish her "happy space". Well, in all the pictures she is seen giving a squishy hug to her husband which is all things cute.

She captioned the snaps as, "Happyyy birthday my happy space my happy space @sarwarahuja thank you for being the awesome you. You surprise me every time with your zest for life n cool attitude May you keep spreading smiles n laughter around always

#gratitudetotheuniverse #mine #blessings."

Take a look:

The first and the fourth pictures sum up the beautiful journey of the Gangaa actress with her husband where she can be seen sitting on his lap and sipping on their favorite lemonade drink.

How did Aditi Sharma and Sarwar Ahuja meet?

As per an ETimes report, the couple met on the sets of India's best Cine Star Ki Khoj back in 2004 where they emerged as a winner and also bagged their first movie Khanna and Iyer where they were paired opposite one another.

The duo realized that they were made for one another and started dating in 2004. They were also seen in the film Kuch Khatta Kuch Meetha which strengthened the bond of the duo.

Aditi Sharma and Sarwar Ahuja celebrating 10 years of togetherness:

The Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl actress had taken to her social media handle to post a carousel of photos from their vacation diaries. She gave some iconic poses with the Supercops Vs Super Villains star and wrote, "Happy happyyy to us... It’s been a crazy beautiful adventurous journey of me being Mrs. Ahuja and you being Mr Ahuja Sharma". She also thanked her husband for being by her side as a support, addressed him as "prince charming" and called him "God's blessing".

Team Pinkvilla wishes Sarwar Ahuja the happiest birthday!

