EXCLUSIVE: Is Kathaa Ankahee set for major leap? Aditi Dev Sharma shares details

Kathaa Ankahee has been entertaining the viewers for a long time. The viewers were all set to witness Kathaa and Viaan's long-awaited wedding sequence, however, with an interesting turn of events, the wedding gets halted by Yuvraj. In the previous episodes, Maya and Reet try to expose Kathaa and Viaan's past. Yuvraj is informed that Viaan has been threatening and blackmailing Kathaa because of which she is tying the knot with him. A furious Yuvraj stopped the wedding rituals and hit Viaan. As a result of a major mishap, Viaan gets hospitalized while the family members pray for his recovery. Amidst high-voltage dramatic scenes in the show, Pinkvilla has learned that the makers of the show are contemplating taking a leap into the show.

Aditi Dev Sharma reacts to the leap buzz

After learning about the probable leap in the show, Pinkvilla got in touch with Aditi Dev Sharma who plays the character of Kathaa in the show, and asked her about the leap news, the Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actress quipped, "Well, nothing has been informed to us officially. But, I'm aware that we will go for a time-lapse." A source close to the project said, "Since Kathaa Ankahee is an adaption of a Turkish drama 1001 Nights, the makers have exhausted the story from the original source and thus have planned to take the show forward with a dash of freshness and due to the same reason, a leap is expected in the show."

Have a look at Aditi Dev Sharma's beautiful reel from the sets of her show

More about Kathaa Ankahee

Kathaa Ankahee stars popular actors like Adnan Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma as Viaan and Kathaa respectively. Other actors in the show are Gireesh Sahdev, Anjali Mukhi, Jyoti Gauba, and Kavya Rana. The show has gained appreciation for its simple yet unique love story. Despite being an adaptive show, the project has a lot of freshness and has connected considerably with the youth. Aditi and Adnan's chemistry is quite talked about and they've received a couple of awards for their performances in the show.

